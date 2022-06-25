ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

HARVEY HEROES — Firefighters from viral storm photo look back 5 years later

By Mary Meaux
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlights from a partially submerged fire truck shone through Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters as a fire raged in the background and two firefighters stood in waist deep water. The raindrops that hit the floodwaters bounced in a cadence of sorts, easily visible in the illumination of the headlights in...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Neches, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Port Arthur, TX
Entertainment
kjas.com

Local counties and parishes initiate bans on burning

As the amount of moisture in vegetation continues to decline some local leaders have called for bans on all outdoor burning in an attempt to prevent fire. Bans on all outdoor burning are now in place in Tyler, Angelina and Orange Counties here in East Texas and also in Vernon Parish in Louisiana.
VERNON PARISH, LA
MySanAntonio

Portion of U.S. 69 in Port Arthur to close permanently Tuesday

A portion of the cloverleaf interchange in Port Arthur will permanently close on Tuesday. The U.S. 69 and Texas 73 project was created to reconfigure the interchange near Port Arthur and Groves from a cloverleaf to a more modern turbine shape to improve safety, mobility and connectivity. A Texas Department...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Interchange closure moving forward for U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur

A closure is planned this week at the interchange of U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur. The Texas Department of Transportation said the northern two quadrants of the existing cloverleaf interchange are scheduled to close permanently on Tuesday, weather permitting. Drivers who usually use the north western quadrant will travel...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Police identify Port Arthur man killed in Sunday shooting

Police have identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting in Port Arthur. Authorities said the man was 54-year-old Glen Klima of Port Arthur. Det. Sadie Guedry said the shooting appears to have been accidental. Police are not investigating the case as a homicide, although it remains an active investigation. Police...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Finley
Orange Leader

Tropical development next week could impact Orange County, SETX

Those of us in Southeast Texas must keep an idea on tropical storm development in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center has given the northwestern Gulf of Mexico a low 20 percent chance for tropical development early next week. According to the National Weather Service, a frontal boundary will...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur man, 2 others killed in highway crash

Lafourche Parish, La. (KPLC) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 308 Sunday morning. The crash claimed the lives of Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City. Gremillion was traveling north on Hwy 308 just south...
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Firefighting#Fire Truck#Firefighters#Kylewood Court#Pafd
kolomkobir.com

Batson native Coy Melancon takes home INSP ‘Ultimate Cowboy’ title

For the past 10 weeks, Batson native Coy Melancon has been battling it out against 13 other cowboys to earn the coveted title of “Ultimate Cowboy” on INSP’s Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Melancon, 28, earned bragging rights, a shiny new belt buckle and a herd of cattle worth...
BATSON, TX
Port Arthur News

Authorities identify man found shot to death Saturday along I-10

ORANGE — Authorities have identified a man found shot to death Saturday morning along Interstate 10 in Orange County. Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to I-10, just east of Highway 62, in Orange in reference to a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified at the...
ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can an unlicensed driver be insured?

From the desk of the Chief of Police Tim Duriso and the proud, hard-working men and women of the Port Arthur Police Department: we extend a happy Independence Day, 4th of July to all of our Port Arthurians and neighboring communities whom we serve daily. We hope everyone is able to come together and join our nation as we enjoy a safe and peaceful 4th of July celebration. As a REMINDER, please know that popping fireworks are illegal in Port Arthur. We still will have some of our citizens ignite fireworks, and our dispatch department becomes flooded with such calls, because the sound of fireworks and gunshots are similar. This also brings a problem with litter from the debris from the fireworks that are NOT cleaned up by those who participate in this crime. Another concern is the fire hazard that’s presented by popping fireworks. Thankfully, we will have rain this week so that will assist in saturating our land and property. Please understand we’re not ignoring your call, be patient with us as we still have other calls for service that may have a greater need of response! Keep in mind if you are found in possession of or igniting fireworks, the fine starts at $500 if found guilty in the municipal court of Port Arthur.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County homes elevated with grant for flood prevention

After Tropical Storm Harvey brought record flooding to Southeast Texas in August 2017, many people were forced to consider the high cost of elevation — $100,000 or more per house. Some residents in communities like Bevil Oaks, where residents had as much as seven feet of water in their...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Temporary road constructed as bridge construction continues in Beaumont

Those crossing the Clutha River at Beaumont may have to use a temporary route from next week as construction of a new bridge over the river continues. A temporary 600-meter road is being constructed so that new bridge approaches on State Highway 8 can be formed. The single-lane sealed road...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur business owner looking to hire more for Act Accordingly expansion

The name of the boutique at 4805 is certainly unusual. But Johnisha Warren says the way she came up with Act Accordingly fits the store’s mission — being a mature woman. “I was in a dispute with somebody, and she was trying to act hostile,” Warren said. “And I said, ‘I think you need to act accordingly in the nail shop.’ And that’s where I got Act Accordingly from. Growing up into a woman, sometimes you have disputes with other women.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy