ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

City creates plan to give disabled better view for fireworks

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRvfo_0gLhwlmi00

The city of Owensboro will have reserved the top floor of one of downtown’s parking garages for people with disabilities during the Independence Day fireworks show on July 4.

The city will also provide transportation to and from the parking garage that night, for people with disabilities and mobility issues who want to visit Veterans Boulevard.

The issue was first brought up last year, when Mayor Tom Watson told commissioners he wanted to find a way to make city events downtown more accessible to people with mobility issues.

Watson said, during the “Great Race” stop last year, he witnessed several people who were elderly or had mobility issues struggling to reach downtown from their parking spaces.

Tim Ross, city public events director, said the top floor of the parking lot at Second and Locust streets near the Owensboro Convention Center would reserve its top floor for people with disability parking stickers on their vehicles.

Ross said people with stickers would be able to park on the garage’s top floor and watch the fireworks from there.

“The mayor and commissioners have wanted to have more accessible parking available, so we are going to reserve the top floor of the parking garage” for people with disabilities, Ross said.

More from this section

“The garage is open for anyone to park there, but the roof will be reserved for people with (disability) tags,” Ross said.

The city will also have a free shuttle service from the parking garage to Veterans Boulevard.

Mayor Tom Watson said he would be shuttling people from the garage to Veterans Boulevard, likely in a large golf cart, between 7 and 10 p.m.

Watson said he wanted to help people with mobility issues enjoy the event while not having to cope with parking far away and walking downtown.

“I don’t know what kind of crowd we are going to have, but I wanted to make the offer,” Watson said. “I hate to see people who pay taxes struggle (during events) and can’t get down there. I hope it will be useful.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Volunteers are changing up Owensboro houses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Houses in Owensboro are going to see a few changes this week. The Kentucky Changers will have 150 volunteers working on home repairs such as roofing, painting, and build handicamp ramps and decks. There will be 18 projects completed by the volunteers this week. Kentucky Changers is a ministry of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Century Aluminum shut down creates economic impact in Hancock Co.

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The idling process began Monday, June 27, for the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville. This closure isn’t just hurting the employees losing their jobs, but Mike Baker, Director of Economic Development for the Industrial Foundation, says Hancock County is losing an important piece of their revenue.
HAWESVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Transformation set in motion for Ellis Entertainment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — What was once known as the JCPenny’s in Town Square Mall will soon be completely revamped into a state-of-the-art gambling site. Ellis Entertainment Owensboro has been in the works for a long time, and now the ball is starting to roll. Contractors are getting ready to start clearing out the insides […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Locust, KY
Owensboro, KY
Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Owensboro, KY
Cars
Local
Kentucky Government
14news.com

Ramp closed for Harford Interchange road project

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say work continues to progress at the Hartford Interchange in Ohio County. That’s at I-165 at mile marker 47. The southbound on-ramp at Exit 47 is now closed to allow for the reconstruction of the ramp. The project began earlier this spring...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
103GBF

10 Unique Things to do Around Henderson, KY

My father was actually born in Henderson a little over 50 years ago, but I haven't personally visited the county much at all so I thought I'd do a little research on the county and share what I found with you all. Henderson is always doing something for the community and has such beautiful buildings, murals, architecture and so much more.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Section of West Parrish in Owensboro closing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - West Parrish in Owensboro will be closed while crews install new pipes under the road. This is near Owensboro Catholic High school. A detour will be marked from Frederica to West Ninth to Bosley Road then back onto Parrish. That’s expected to be closed for about...
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: July 1-3

Downtown Cruise-In This weekend’s downtown car show will be nothing short of spectacular. Held on Saturday, July 2 from 4-8 p.m., the upcoming Downtown Cruise-In will feature modern muscle cars. The Sunset Cruisers always puts on a great show, and this free event is guaranteed to bring out some of the coolest cars you’ve ever seen. There will be ladies-only door prizes, awards and tons of makes and models to scope out. All you have to do is head downtown and find the entrance at 3rd and Daviess streets, and you’re set for a family-friendly night out.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Independence Day#Disability#Fireworks Show#Veterans Boulevard
WEHT/WTVW

What to know about fireworks in Newburgh this Fourth of July

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Fourth of July is a much loved holiday for many Americans. Dazzling lights paint the sky for an amazing night to celebrate our independence. While fireworks may be fun, there are rules in place to make sure they don’t become out of hand. The Newburgh Police Department is reminding residents […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Worship service kicks off Pride Picnic in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — With June coming to a close, pride month events continue throughout the Tri-State. In Owensboro, a church just held their seventh annual Pride Picnic over the weekend. Before the event, worshippers gathered together for a service at Unity Fellowship Church. Along with the worship service, Pride Picnic also featured a walk, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – June 27, 2022

Owensboro Health, Inc. d/b/a Owensboro Health Medical Group vs the following: Randall Bowman; Michele Gardner, civil collection. TD Bank USA, N.A. vs the following: Stephen Gogel; Natalie Smith, civil collection. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs the following: Jess Williams; Samuel Myres, civil collection. Amber Lee Corner vs Gregory Vernon Corner,...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Volunteers build homes for Ohio County tornado survivors

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The work to get back to normal is far from over for people in Western Kentucky affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes. Dana Hayse has come a long way since December, when a tornado severely damaged her home. Now she has a brand new home,...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
witzamfm.com

DUBOIS COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RESIGNS

Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Becky Hickman resigns effective July 1, 2022. “Becky has spent the past year and half growing the chamber members by 90+ members, organizing a very successful Inaugural State of the Chamber, coordinating the Garden Gate Wine, Jazz, and Craft Beer Festival, launching Chamber Chat Podcast among many other networking events. She created an ambassador program, 5 Under 40 Celebration coming up in December along with many other initiatives.” said Amy Gehlhausen, Board President, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We wish her all the best with her business. Businesses can contact me in the interim.”
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Confederate Railroad plays in Henderson for war memorial

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The effort to build a memorial in Henderson to honor American POWs and service members missing in action received a major boost from a popular country music group. Confederate Railroad played at the Henderson County Fairgrounds on June 24. Tickets at the gate were $30 dollars with proceeds going to building […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State Food Bank launches “Operation Full Pack”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State Food Bank celebrated 40 years of service to the community as well as a new program that is aimed towards serving veterans. “Operation Full Pack” in an effort the food bank has unveiled that will help veterans and current military by providing food and nourishment. “The veterans that we’re serving […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

SUV crashes into moped in Henderson, one hospitalized

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders are currently working a traffic accident on the south side of Henderson tonight. Police say the crash happened in the area of Green Street, Sand Lane and Fairground Lane. According to our Eyewitness News crew, multiple barricades have been set up blocking several streets. A police officer tells us the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Evansville Dispatch now able to receive calls again

***UPDATE***: The Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says the issue is resolved and they can now take calls again. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, they are no longer able to receive calls through their admin lines. They say a fiber was cut between between Washington, Ind. and Bedford, Ind. that is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Intoxicated Driver Runs Into West Side Business

An Evansville woman was arrested late last night after running her car into a west side business. It happened at the Kite and Key on West Franklin Street just after 10:00pm. The car crashed into the front of the building. Gina Perry was arrested at he scene and charged with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Wheatcroft

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say a house fire is now considered suspicious in Webster County. It happened in Wheatcroft on Highway 109. The Wheatcroft Fire Chief says no one lived at the house and no one was hurt. We’re told the cause of the fire was undetermined....
WHEATCROFT, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
242
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy