BOSTON - Boston Bruins President Cam Neely announced today, June 27, that the team has signed General Manager Don Sweeney to a multi-year contract extension. "We are proud to extend Don Sweeney to a multi-year contract as General Manager of the Boston Bruins," said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. "Under his management, the Boston Bruins have been one of the winningest franchises in the league and a perennial playoff contender year in and year out. While we recognize there is work to be done to achieve the ultimate goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston, I'm confident that Don's commitment to being best-in-class on and off the ice will help us climb that mountain once again."

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO