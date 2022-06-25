ALL MY HOMIES HATE TICKETMASTER. Zach Bryan, a true man of the people, just announced his 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn tour, and as promised, he’s fighting the good fight to give fans a chance at fairly priced tickets through a private ticket vendor. I think we’ve all heard about the insanity going on over at large ticketing companies, which swept headlines across the country in the wake of the Taylor Swift fiasco, and Zach promised fans he would find a […] The post Zach Bryan Announces The ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ With Incredible ’90s Infomercial Starring Theo Von first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TEXAS STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO