Health & Wellness Happenings

Cooking With C.A.R.E.

Cooking with C.A.R.E. is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 29 at FM Don’s, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Proceeds benefit the Center for Rape and Abuse Emergencies of Charlotte County. Enjoy a delicious meal consisting of an appetizer, entree and desert prepared and demonstrated by Chef Keith Myer. There will also be a 50/50 raffle so bring cash to join in the fun. Chef Myer will be demonstrating “How to Utilize Everything You Buy.” Tickets are $50 for general admission tables which includes the presentation and meal. VIP seating is $75 and includes closer access to the chef, being served first, a glass of wine and commemorative swag. For more information, call 941-889-8388.

‘Celebrating Charlotte: Celebrating What Makes This Home’Valerie’s House is hosting its a fundraising event from 1-5 p.m. July 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Event &amp; Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, to raise funds to support Charlotte County children grieving the loss of loved ones. Organizers are planning a day of food samples from some of the areas best restaurants, local brewery tastings, fashion and shopping in the marketplace for unique creations and handmade items. Dillard’s will present a fashion show and provide mini makeup makeovers. General admission tickets are $25 with children ages 5 and younger admitted free with paying adult. VIP tickets are $35 each and entitle the purchaser to shop one hour before doors officially open. Tickets are available at www.valerieshouse.org/events. All funds raised will be used to support programming costs of Valerie’s House in Charlotte County, including materials for group nights and school groups, staff for group nights, counseling services, legal, financial and food assistance for grieving children and families.

Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration is open for track and field events. Registration begins Aug. 15. For additional information, call 941-681-3760, visit the Ann &amp; Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Night of Hope &amp; HealingA celebration of what the community does to help end child abuse by bringing hope and healing to victims and their families. 6 p.m. Nov. 3. The Suncoast Air Center, 400 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Enjoy food and cocktails from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity to change lives and bring hope to the children of our community. For more information, call 941-365-1277, ext. 120.

New national hotline for mental health — 988988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16. The Lifeline phone number is 800-273-8255. For more information, visit https:// suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic provides low cost dental servicesWant to get your teeth cleaned and support student learning? The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Florida SouthWestern State College is currently accepting patients. The clinic is open for summer hours through June 23, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday in building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. The FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic provides dental services including examinations, cleanings, X-rays and dental sealants performed by FSW Dental Hygiene students under the guidance of professional FSW Dental Hygiene faculty. The cost is $30 for children ages 17 and under and $50 for adults. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 239-985-8334.

Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.

Weight Loss &amp; Fitness Support Group

TOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, how weight affects health and strategies for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com. There are also meetings on Fridays at the First Presbyterian Church, MacDonald Hall, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Weigh in starts at 8:15 a.m., Meeting starts at 8:50 a.m. For more information, call 304-919-3794.

Dance 2 B Fit

Choreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 941-681-3760.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s

10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.

Rock Steady Boxing

12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.

Englewood Community Beach Yoga

Daily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.

Beach Yoga

9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.

