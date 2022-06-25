ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circus Vargas opens in San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
Circus Vargas is back in San Luis Obispo for the upcoming weeks.

The circus’ tent is located at the Madonna Inn meadows.

“We haven’t been since before COVID and we are excited to see all of the performers”, said Amber Dunham.

Circus staff says this year’s run of shows will tell the story of a diverse cast of performers who find unity across their differences. “I haven’t been here since I was probably 14 years old, and she has never been, so we came down and are all excited to see the circus,” said Samantha Klino, who came to the circus with her daughter Dixie.

Circus Vargas will run through July 11.

KSBY News

KSBY News

ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

