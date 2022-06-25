Concerts in the Plaza return to downtown San Luis Obispo

The Concerts in the Plaza series made its return to downtown San Luis Obispo Friday night.

The event was from 4:30-8:00 p.m. at the Mission Plaza.

“I love it because it makes me feel joyous, all of us are happy about this because we can look forward to something in the summer,” said Morro Bay resident Rajshana Scott.

Brash Mash was the main act for the opening concert, with singer-songwriter Chris Beland opening for the band.

The concerts will take place every Friday night, through August 26.