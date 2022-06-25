ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Concerts in the Plaza return to downtown San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSkMp_0gLhsIWb00

The Concerts in the Plaza series made its return to downtown San Luis Obispo Friday night.

The event was from 4:30-8:00 p.m. at the Mission Plaza.

“I love it because it makes me feel joyous, all of us are happy about this because we can look forward to something in the summer,” said Morro Bay resident Rajshana Scott.

Brash Mash was the main act for the opening concert, with singer-songwriter Chris Beland opening for the band.

The concerts will take place every Friday night, through August 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lompoc Record

Photos: SYV Pride parade in Solvang

On Saturday the SYV Pride parade rolled through downtown Solvang with floats, a Pride march, music and more, ending with Pride Fest at Solvang Park at noon. The parade was part of the inaugural Pride festival that featured a multiday celebration from June 22-26 with a collection of communitywide events.
SOLVANG, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest logs for June 19-26

On June 19, Javier Martinezmateo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Preston Road and S. River Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On June 19, Eduardo Jose Garcia, 20, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Luis Obispo, CA
Entertainment
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC's Former Executive Director Passes Away

The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
OXNARD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Crowds pack Atascadero Lake Park for wine festival

Proceeds benefit the zoo, fire department, other beneficiaries. – The 25th Annual Atascadero Wine Festival packed Atascadero Lake Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon and evening. About 1300 people attended the festival. It featured local wine, beer, and distilled cider. The wine festival also included live bands, including Deja Vu, and Erin and the Earthquakes.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Monch

– This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is Monch from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Monch is 2 years old and is a gentle giant whose looking for an experienced handler that can give him the time and training he needs. He may be large but he’s “really just a big butterball,” according to the staff at Woods.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Concerts#Singer Songwriter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
calcoastnews.com

A perfect storm at Diablo Canyon in SLO County

There has always been a myriad of threats to the precious coast of California. Sewage, over fishing, oil drilling and recently, seismic testing, to name a few. But never before have so many of these threats developed into the perfect storm now bearing down on the central coast in San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Digit, Lucky, Maximus, and Tommy Bunhamma

“DIGIT” IS AT THE MONTECITO PET SHOP WAITING FOR HIS PURR-FECT PERSON TO ADOPT HIM!. “Digit” is a kitten lover’s dream in that he is a striking Russian Blue kitten with big green eyes and a purr that you just might be able to hear when you walk into the shop.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
InsideHook

Go to Paso Robles for the Wine, But Don’t Miss Its Other Charms

If you use Google Maps, Paso Robles is located exactly halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco (205 miles up or down, as the car drives), making this central coast town the ideal stop for Californians seeking a relaxing weekend getaway. And with nearby San Luis Obispo serving flights from around the country, it’s a reasonable stop for out-of-staters, too.
PASO ROBLES, CA
cuestonian.com

Low water levels at Lake Nacimiento

Lake Nacimiento, a dragon-shaped body of water with 18 miles of shoreline residing in San Luis Obispo County, has seen issues regarding its low water levels over the past couple of years. With a full water capacity of 377,000 acre feet, as of May 9 the lake has seen water...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy