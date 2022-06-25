ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Hundreds attend local candlelight vigil after Roe v. Wade ruling

By Zara Barker
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1738ZR_0gLhrLCz00

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diegans attended a candlelight vigil in Waterfront Park Friday in front of the county administration building organized by Planned Parenthood.

Many of the speakers were emotional and detailed why they will continue to fight despite Friday’s ruling from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Those in attendance held signs, wore T-shirts and protested in response to the ruling.

“I’m here to support women’s rights, I mean I was born with it, and now it’s gone, something I never thought I would see,” Shaun Goose said.

Man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver in North County

“When I first learned about Roe V. Wade in school, I never thought that it would be overturned. But here we are,” Vanessa Carlson said.

“I’m a veteran and that is not why I served this country, why so many I loved served this country, all for our rights to be taken away,” Rachel Aldridge said.

Some people in attendance said although abortion is still legal in California, they are fighting for the rights for other women in other states, and coming together to support one another.

“Keep standing up for the fight, contact your politicians, make sure to vote, encouraging others to vote,” Rob Carlson said. “Just keeping the fight going.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: For San Diego Jews, the End of Roe v. Wade Erodes Religious Liberty

Editor’s Note: This statement was prepared and signed by more than 45 leaders of the San Diego Jewish community. Jewish tradition is grounded in obligation and responsibility to ourselves, one another, and our community. As Jewish communal professionals and clergy, we understand Jewish approaches to autonomy and community have long protected the rights of reproductive freedom and justice, as exemplified by cases where health, wellness, and life are at stake.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court#Dui#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
iheart.com

Pride Mural Target of Repeated Vandalism

SAN DIEGO - A pride flag mural in the Scripps Ranch community of San Diego has been the target of repeated vandalism. Resident Brittany Fuller tells NBC 7 she painted the mural on her back fence after she found out a few students in the area were being bullied at school because of their gender identity,
SAN DIEGO, CA
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego microbusinesses face new challenges in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Small businesses have had to weather storm after storm the last two years. For Jessica Hainsworth, owner of Honest Thrift Studio & Garden Coffee, she had the unique challenge of launching a business in the height of the pandemic. Now two years after opening Garden Coffee, she is raising awareness of the importance of supporting local microbusinesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy