Fireworks sales begin Friday, June 24 and end on July 4

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 3, 2022. From food and concerts to Broadway shows and all the star spangled goodness you can think of, there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy in Houston this week.
Saint Tropez will feature resort-style amenities including a manmade lagoon with white sand beaches where residents will be able to enjoy paddle boarding, kayaking, a swim-up bar, a FlowRider surf simulator, a waterslide tower, a playground, cabanas, a soundstage and a splash park. (Rendering courtesy Megatel Homes LLC) Megatel Homes...
Grab your inner tube and sunscreen, and take part in a tradition that's as "Texas" as bluebonnets and BBQ. Here's our Top 5 favorite "toobing" locales that Katyites love!. Opening photo of the Frio River, Andy's on River Rd. 1. Andy's on River Road (Frio ) Highway 127 & CR...
There's a chance for rain in the forecast every day this week in the Houston area, along with some relief from the heat. Space City Weather Meteorologist Eric Berger explained that the cooler temperatures and rainfall expected are a result of a low-pressure weather system approaching from the Gulf of Mexico.
There is something about crossing the causeway to Galveston Island that slows down the clock. Everything is bathed in sand and sun, and you subconsciously slip into vacation mode. You can practically smell the sunscreen as you pass rows of Victorians and brightly colored homes perched on stilts. A big...
Patsco Windshield Repair helps repair the windshield and enhances the safety of the customers. Patsco Windshield Repair was founded in 1995 to offer customers top-quality windshield repair, headlight restoration, and auto glass repair services in Houston, Texas. The company has its headquarters in Houston, Texas. They have built a strong reputation in the industry with their great service, good-quality products, and affordable pricing.
HOUSTON — One of the biggest Pride celebrations in the nation took place in Houston on Saturday. Huge crowds showed up to celebrate the 44th annual Pride Houston 365 festival and parade. After a couple years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston was ready to show up and show off their Pride.
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 3, 2022. This week, kick off the summer series of Symphony shows at Miller Outdoor, plus catch a rock ‘n’ roll legend in the Woodlands, funk royalty in Sugar Land, and more at stages across Houston.
This week on Texas Eats -- Host David Elder visits a Houston deli that’s popular for their wide selection of meats and sandwiches. Then, he stops by The Waffle Bus -- a classic Houston food truck that transitioned to a brick-and-mortar restaurant with several locations!. Finally, this Houston-area BBQ...
We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!. Hempstead Highway between the North Loop and the Beltway can be a rather depressing stretch of local roadway. The one route to Austin from Houston before there was a Highway 290 is still dotted with roadside motels and shadowed by the train tracks that head off into West Texas.
HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON (CW39) Change of Mexico is rated number one on Yelp. La Guadalupana Café & Bakery is the best according to Trip Adviser. Reviewers calls La Guadalupana Café & Bakery a “hidden gem, expensive and poor service, a little cafe with big flavors, and say they have the best Mexican breakfast. Official Mexican food, cozy and familiar, awesome disappointingly bland.” Guess you have to decide.
HOUSTON - Numerous power outages are being reported in the Houston area. According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, over 44,800 people are without power, as of 3:50 p.m. Entergy is reporting 820 people without power as of 3:50 p.m. To track the latest power outages, click here for CenterPoint...
Good morning. Houston has been exceptionally hot and dry—in terms of rainfall, not humidity—for the last four weeks. Our weather has largely been dominated by more or less intense ridges of high pressure. This week there will be two features driving up our rain chances, and bringing temperatures more in line with the “early summer” period.
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live to show you a new way for your family to spend the Fourth of July. We’re live as setup is underway for the 2022 Liberty Fest in Southwest Houston. We’ll introduce you to the food vendors, get a demonstration from a Shakira look-a-like performer, plus the best way for you and your family to catch the fireworks! That’s Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Comments / 0