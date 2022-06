When Max Holloway meets UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for a third time this Saturday at UFC 276, it’ll be a special occasion in more ways than one. Holloway will not only become the first UFC fighter to challenge for a belt in a trilogy where he’s already down 0-2, UFC 276’s co-main event also will mark one of the rare instances of top pound-for-pound fighters colliding with such momentous stakes. Holloway is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 6 ranked fighter in the world, while Volkanovski is sitting at No. 3.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO