RIP: Massimo Morante Of Goblin Dead At 70

By Alexandra Kozicki
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunk rock guitarist Massimo Morante, the co-founder of the Italian progressive rock band Goblin, has died at age 70, according to Loudwire. The surviving members of the musician’s group confirmed his death in a statement but did not report his cause of...

