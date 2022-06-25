ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

PHOTOS – Franklin Duelers 16 Hoptown Hoppers 11

By Todd Griffin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin Duelers put up six runs in the top of the ninth inning to...

Colonels’ Underhill Decommits From WKU Baseball

Fresh off a 2nd Region baseball title and a trip to the KHSAA state tournament, Christian County’s Elijah Underhill has de-committed from Western Kentucky University and reopened his recruitment per his Twitter account. Underhill had a big junior season to help the Colonels to a 29-8 record and an...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Prayers Requested For Bethel Assistant Sports Information Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bethel University Assistant Sports Information Director Austin Childress and former Bethel Cross Country runner Anthony Garza were involved in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Middle Tennessee. Childress is still hospitalized. Both young men were taken to area hospitals where Garza was later released. After incurring...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville considers massive childcare facility

The city of Clarksville is considering a massive childcare facility for the city. Suspect sought after Hendersonville officer shot …. Officer-involved shooting in Houston County; suspect …. Working around TN abortion ban. Police searching for armed suspect on the run following …. Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash remembered …
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Interstate 24 in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Elena Eley of St. Louis, Missouri, was northbound driving slowly with a vehicle that had a flat tire when her SUV was hit by a second northbound SUV driven by Dwight Lewis of Hopkinsville that was behind her.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Southcentral Kentucky’s Fourth of July 2022 guide

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky region is getting ready for the July 4th weekend with numerous events across the area. The National Corvette Museum will host a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2 with the BG Kiwanis Club’s annual Thunderfest. Cost is $25 per carload, and gates open at 4 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Hopkins County couple among six injured in Henderson crash

Six people are injured after a crash in Henderson, including a Hopkins County couple. The crash happened early Sunday morning near Wolf Hills Road and U.S. 41 North, just before the twin bridges. Authorities say deputies found one car flipped over the guard rail on an embankment. Fifty-three-year-old driver Thomas...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two injured in Parkway accident

An accident Friday on the Pennyrile Parkway injured two people. It happened about 12:30 p.m. and the report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Elena Eley of St. Louis was headed north in the right lane and she had her emergency flashers engaged, as she was traveling behind a vehicle on the right shoulder that had a flat tire. The two vehicles were traveling together and they were going to stop in Hopkinsville to get it repaired.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Home Damaged In Friday Fire

A Pleasant View Acres home was damaged by fire Friday afternoon. Pembroke Firefighters say a small fire in a wall caused minor damage to the home. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke Fire Department was assisted by Oak Grove and Fairview fire departments.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

60-year-old billboard in Cave City no longer standing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than 60 years, a memorable billboard in Cave City is currently on the ground. Scott Sendtko, Co-owner of Crystal Onyx Cave. says, ”We are just a small mom and pops business. Unfortunately, we don’t have the revenues to go and buy billboards on 65 to advertise for that, so any billboard we have is critical.”
CAVE CITY, KY
fox17.com

Victim identified after shooting takes place on Greyhound bus

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just after midnight on Saturday morning shots rang out on Greyhound bus that had just stopped in Nashville. MNPD says that witnesses heard the shots fired during the announcements that were being made after the bus came to a complete stop. Shortly after the shots were fired they saw a man yelling for people to get out of the way as he ran down aisle and out of the bus. He kept running on foot after leaving the bus and headed toward Division Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Accident shuts down lanes on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are working to re-open lanes on I-65 southbound near mile marker 67 just North of Munfordville. KSP says a four vehicle injury collision shut down three lanes along the interstate.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
JC Phelps

Elevated Southern Food In Murray, KY: Goldenrod Cafe

Hey, y’all! On a recent trip out to Western Kentucky, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of the best meals that I have had in a very long time at Goldenrod Cafe in Murray, KY. Named after the Commonwealth’s state flower, the Goldrenrod Cafe serves elevated southern food in a modern setting. It was my first time visiting, as the restaurant opened less than a year ago. To understate: it will not be my last.
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Pursuit In Hopkinsville

A Pembroke man was charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Demetrius Henderson on Braden Street for having the wrong license plate on his vehicle and he fled at speeds of 89 mph.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Drive-by shooting in neighborhood

Clarksville mother hopes for shooter's capture after gunfire hits home. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 25, 2022. Self-defense claimed in fatal Harding Pike shooting. Nashville Zoo’s Kangaroo Kickabout. Man points gun at Metro Police officers. Protests in Nashville after abortion ruling. Ruling initiates Tennessee’s trigger law.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

