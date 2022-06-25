PHOTOS – Franklin Duelers 16 Hoptown Hoppers 11

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just after midnight on Saturday morning shots rang out on Greyhound bus that had just stopped in Nashville. MNPD says that witnesses heard the shots fired during the announcements that were being made after the bus came to a complete stop. Shortly after the shots were fired they saw a man yelling for people to get out of the way as he ran down aisle and out of the bus. He kept running on foot after leaving the bus and headed toward Division Street.

