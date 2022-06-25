PHOTOS – Franklin Duelers 16 Hoptown Hoppers 11

If a round of golf were just sixteen holes, Monday would have been a much better day for Christian County’s Landon Hunt. Hunt was rolling along at even par in the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier at the Country Club of Owensboro with just two holes left in his round.
Fresh off a 2nd Region baseball title and a trip to the KHSAA state tournament, Christian County’s Elijah Underhill has de-committed from Western Kentucky University and reopened his recruitment per his Twitter account. Underhill had a big junior season to help the Colonels to a 29-8 record and an...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bethel University Assistant Sports Information Director Austin Childress and former Bethel Cross Country runner Anthony Garza were involved in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Middle Tennessee. Childress is still hospitalized. Both young men were taken to area hospitals where Garza was later released. After incurring...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local musician Daniel Walker runs the Walker Farm & Ranch off of Parchman Road. On Saturday, he hosted the second annual “Bulls, Booms, and Burgers.”. The event started with a Tannerite detonation, followed by live music, live bull riding, and the first ever...
Caitlyn Hooks is no stranger to pageants, but the Lyon County High School senior has always wanted to participate in the fair queen pageant at the Kentucky State Fair. She’ll get that chance after being crowned Miss Western Kentucky State Fair Saturday. Hooks said for her, pageants are a...
The city of Clarksville is considering a massive childcare facility for the city. Suspect sought after Hendersonville officer shot …. Officer-involved shooting in Houston County; suspect …. Working around TN abortion ban. Police searching for armed suspect on the run following …. Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash remembered …
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Interstate 24 in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Elena Eley of St. Louis, Missouri, was northbound driving slowly with a vehicle that had a flat tire when her SUV was hit by a second northbound SUV driven by Dwight Lewis of Hopkinsville that was behind her.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky region is getting ready for the July 4th weekend with numerous events across the area. The National Corvette Museum will host a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2 with the BG Kiwanis Club’s annual Thunderfest. Cost is $25 per carload, and gates open at 4 p.m.
Six people are injured after a crash in Henderson, including a Hopkins County couple. The crash happened early Sunday morning near Wolf Hills Road and U.S. 41 North, just before the twin bridges. Authorities say deputies found one car flipped over the guard rail on an embankment. Fifty-three-year-old driver Thomas...
An accident Friday on the Pennyrile Parkway injured two people. It happened about 12:30 p.m. and the report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Elena Eley of St. Louis was headed north in the right lane and she had her emergency flashers engaged, as she was traveling behind a vehicle on the right shoulder that had a flat tire. The two vehicles were traveling together and they were going to stop in Hopkinsville to get it repaired.
A Pleasant View Acres home was damaged by fire Friday afternoon. Pembroke Firefighters say a small fire in a wall caused minor damage to the home. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke Fire Department was assisted by Oak Grove and Fairview fire departments.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than 60 years, a memorable billboard in Cave City is currently on the ground. Scott Sendtko, Co-owner of Crystal Onyx Cave. says, ”We are just a small mom and pops business. Unfortunately, we don’t have the revenues to go and buy billboards on 65 to advertise for that, so any billboard we have is critical.”
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just after midnight on Saturday morning shots rang out on Greyhound bus that had just stopped in Nashville. MNPD says that witnesses heard the shots fired during the announcements that were being made after the bus came to a complete stop. Shortly after the shots were fired they saw a man yelling for people to get out of the way as he ran down aisle and out of the bus. He kept running on foot after leaving the bus and headed toward Division Street.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are working to re-open lanes on I-65 southbound near mile marker 67 just North of Munfordville. KSP says a four vehicle injury collision shut down three lanes along the interstate.
Hey, y’all! On a recent trip out to Western Kentucky, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of the best meals that I have had in a very long time at Goldenrod Cafe in Murray, KY. Named after the Commonwealth’s state flower, the Goldrenrod Cafe serves elevated southern food in a modern setting. It was my first time visiting, as the restaurant opened less than a year ago. To understate: it will not be my last.
A Pembroke man was charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Demetrius Henderson on Braden Street for having the wrong license plate on his vehicle and he fled at speeds of 89 mph.
Clarksville mother hopes for shooter's capture after gunfire hits home. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 25, 2022. Self-defense claimed in fatal Harding Pike shooting. Nashville Zoo’s Kangaroo Kickabout. Man points gun at Metro Police officers. Protests in Nashville after abortion ruling. Ruling initiates Tennessee’s trigger law.
Comments / 0