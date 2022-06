Jorge Masvidal has his eyes set on a super-fight with Conor McGregor but has sent him a stern warning. Masvidal, just like the rest of the UFC roster, is trying to get that money fight with the ‘Notorious’ one. McGregor is still recovering from his broken leg injury but has been seen throwing kicks and getting back to training. While a return to action is unlikely in 2022, there is a chance he will make his highly anticipated return in December.

UFC ・ 16 HOURS AGO