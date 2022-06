Effective: 2022-06-25 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND FAYETTE MONTGOMERY IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, EDWARDSVILLE, LITCHFIELD, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, AND VANDALIA.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO