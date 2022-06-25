ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'The Week That Was:' Gov. Whitmer Needs Big Push in Detroit for 2022 Election

By Allan Lengel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Derringer, who hosts "The Week That Was," chats with 910 radio host Adolph Mongo, Bridge Detroit reporter...

Comments / 6

MR. BIG
5d ago

no she doesn't those ballot fraudsters need to leave Michigan because you're not getting the job. there is some fruit needed picking in California try that!!!!

Maurice Deblaere
4d ago

she needs to bow out of the election we don't need her Governor Whitmer as a Democrat and Democrats are ruining this country she has already done a good job on this occasion by ruining it

