Last year, GM introduced its flexible ‘Work Appropriately’ standard, which allows the automaker’s white-collar employees to work from home and only come into the office when they feel like it, or when it’s needed to attend meetings or other in-person engagements. This policy has allowed GM to expand its pool of potential talent by enabling it to hire individuals from outside Michigan, but it has had the unfortunate knock-on effect of leaving its iconic Renaissance Center headquarters in downtown Detroit feeling eerily empty.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO