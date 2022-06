LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Trucking Association (NTA) Monday endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo for governor. “The state is recovering from crisis, and bracing for economic headwinds. Nevadans need a governor who will allow us to be as agile and innovative as we must be to succeed,” said the Nevada Trucking Association. “Our governor must forego a one-size-fits-all approach to governing, and instead be a determined force for Nevada. The Nevada Trucking Association endorses Sheriff Joe Lombardo.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO