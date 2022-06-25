ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Senator celebrates with clerk, soccer team, land trust (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
 3 days ago
This week marks the official start of summer with the passage of the solstice. I hope everyone has been able to enjoy the long days, despite all the rain we’ve had this week. We’ve had...

Amherst Town Council paves way for $2 million reparations bank

AMHERST – By a 10-2 vote at Monday’s meeting, the Town Council paved the way for the municipality to create a reparations bank totaling $2 million. The money will be paid into this newly created account each year, from “the certified cannabis tax revenue for the previous year,” likely each July, the council said at the June 27 meeting.
AMHERST, MA
Northampton VA hospital saved: ‘Logic and process won’ as veterans and advocates celebrate news that faccility will remain open

Veterans and advocates lauded the news Tuesday that the Veterans Affairs hospital in Northampton — originally recommended for closure — would instead stay open through the efforts Monday of a bipartisan group of United States Senators. The Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center was initially slotted for closure...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Fundraising efforts held in honor of injured motorcyclist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered Sunday in support of their friend who was injured in a motorcycle accident. Keith Funk was involved in a motorcycle accident on May 14th of this year. He is currently in stable condition in the hospital, but still has a long road of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
104-year-old Charlton WWII veteran gives special salute from great grandson

CHARLTON, Mass. — Saturday was a very special day for one Charlton veteran, who gave the salute of a lifetime to a family member. Howard Seifert, 104, is a World War II veteran and the oldest resident in town. His great-grandson Hunter is a newly commissioned second lieutenant in the Space Force. Hunter will be heading to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to start his undergraduate space training. Family, friends and veterans gathered at Charlton Grange for the first salute, which was put together by Hunter's mom and the local American Legion.
CHARLTON, MA
Landfill Entrance Permits & Recycle Sticker Notice

Effective 6-9-2022 and until further notice, entrance & recycle stickers for the transfer station will be exclusively sold at either Big Ys in Westfield at their customer service desk. Due to pending changes to our system, permits & stickers will not be available for sale through city offices. Stay tuned...
Springfield Catholic bishop reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Dicoese of Springfield is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. “I affirm today’s Supreme Court decision, upholding each state’s right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.
Westfield gets early start on July 4 holiday (photos)

WESTFIELD – After a two-year hiatus, it was back to normal as hundreds gathered on the athletic field at Westfield South Middle School for the Fireworks for Freedom celebration Sunday. “We are thrilled to bring this celebration of our nation back to the city,” said Mayor Michael McCabe, “I...
WESTFIELD, MA
25th Annual Women in Criminal Justice Conference

Guests check out vendors' tables at Hampden County Sheriff’s Department's 25th Annual Women in Criminal Justice conference held at Sheraton Springfield on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Hoang ‘Leon’ Nguyen / The Republican)Get Photo. 3 / 13. 25th Women in Criminal Justice Conference. Chairwoman Jacqueline Moore, of Hampden...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
