Senator celebrates with clerk, soccer team, land trust (Letters)

AMHERST – By a 10-2 vote at Monday’s meeting, the Town Council paved the way for the municipality to create a reparations bank totaling $2 million. The money will be paid into this newly created account each year, from “the certified cannabis tax revenue for the previous year,” likely each July, the council said at the June 27 meeting.
WESTFIELD- The School Committee voted unanimously to enter a lease into a space on the fourth floor of the Westwood Building for the Westfield Virtual School from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2024. The committee approved the lease with North Elm LLC for a space to host...
Veterans and advocates lauded the news Tuesday that the Veterans Affairs hospital in Northampton — originally recommended for closure — would instead stay open through the efforts Monday of a bipartisan group of United States Senators. The Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center was initially slotted for closure...
SPRINGFIELD — “My mom would have been so honored by this, but she also would have been so embarrassed by the commotion,” Tom Ashe said of his mother Mary Ashe, as Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Parks Director Patrick Sullivan dedicated two benches at Forest Park Sunday, one for Mary Ashe and another for Leo Doherty of Westfield.
WESTFIELD — The city of Westfield is updating its policies and procedures for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and this week released a survey to gather public input on ADA accessibility in public spaces in the city. The survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FGKTQMQ features questions about what parts of...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered Sunday in support of their friend who was injured in a motorcycle accident. Keith Funk was involved in a motorcycle accident on May 14th of this year. He is currently in stable condition in the hospital, but still has a long road of...
Great Barrington — After seeing the approval of a controversial short-term rental bylaw at the annual town meeting earlier this month, members of the Great Barrington selectboard have been accused of violating the state’s open meeting laws by two town residents who had fought the passage of the bylaw.
Driving by the Connecticut river that runs through Springfield and Agawam, drivers may have noticed construction ramping up. It's called the River Crossing Project, and it aims to construct new water treatment pipes.
Some of Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty’s campaign signs for State Senate have been cut down and torn in half. Others are simply missing altogether, according to reports his campaign is receiving. Petty’s campaign is currently working to get to the bottom of it, spokesperson Kate Norton told MassLive Monday....
A Massachusetts man who hit a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and later wrote about it on social media, pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a law enforcment officer. In a federal court in Washington, D.C., Troy Sargent, of Pittsfield, entered a guilty plea for...
CHARLTON, Mass. — Saturday was a very special day for one Charlton veteran, who gave the salute of a lifetime to a family member. Howard Seifert, 104, is a World War II veteran and the oldest resident in town. His great-grandson Hunter is a newly commissioned second lieutenant in the Space Force. Hunter will be heading to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to start his undergraduate space training. Family, friends and veterans gathered at Charlton Grange for the first salute, which was put together by Hunter's mom and the local American Legion.
Effective 6-9-2022 and until further notice, entrance & recycle stickers for the transfer station will be exclusively sold at either Big Ys in Westfield at their customer service desk. Due to pending changes to our system, permits & stickers will not be available for sale through city offices. Stay tuned...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Dicoese of Springfield is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. “I affirm today’s Supreme Court decision, upholding each state’s right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.
WESTFIELD – After a two-year hiatus, it was back to normal as hundreds gathered on the athletic field at Westfield South Middle School for the Fireworks for Freedom celebration Sunday. “We are thrilled to bring this celebration of our nation back to the city,” said Mayor Michael McCabe, “I...
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield International Charter School is hosting a three-weeks long SICS Bulldogs Summer Camp starting the week of July 11. All three weeks will take place on the athletic facilities at Springfield International and feature one week of basketball (July 11-15), soccer (July 18-22), and all-sports camp (July 25-29).
Guests check out vendors' tables at Hampden County Sheriff’s Department's 25th Annual Women in Criminal Justice conference held at Sheraton Springfield on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Hoang ‘Leon’ Nguyen / The Republican)Get Photo. 3 / 13. 25th Women in Criminal Justice Conference. Chairwoman Jacqueline Moore, of Hampden...
