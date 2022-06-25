ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Protests erupt nationwide after Roe decision

 3 days ago

People across the U.S., including in Denver,...

Colorado Newsline

Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver

In Colorado — unlike in states including Wyoming, Utah and Texas — the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not mean abortion is already illegal or soon could be banned. While Wyoming, Utah and Texas are among those states with laws on the books that could ban abortion procedures by the end of […] The post Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
1310kfka.com

1,500 abortion rights protesters take to the streets in Fort Collins

As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
denverite.com

Here's what Denver voters need to know about the primary race for governor

When it comes to voting, Denver skews Democratic, and Democratic voters don’t have a choice when picking a candidate for governor in their party this primary season. The sole contender is incumbent Jared Polis — a politician progressives have dubbed libertarian for his business-friendly leanings and conservatives have dubbed radically left for his stance on LGBTQ rights and abortion and his public health orders during the pandemic.
coloradopolitics.com

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado's most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
5280.com

Denver's Department of Public Safety Defends the City's Response to Homeless Encampments

Last year, Denver City Council approved a first-of-its-kind civilian Street Enforcement Team (SET) with an explicit goal: remove police from enforcing the city’s controversial camping ban (and other small municipal violations) and free up officers to work on more serious crimes. SET—for which the city has budgeted nearly $1 million this year—has already reported roughly 2,300 interactions with unhoused citizens in homeless encampments.
Westword

Recent Dispensary Openings and Closings Around Denver

Times are a-changin' in Denver's marijuana space. Reports of declining prices and sales have become the norm over the last year, while businesses small and large have cut back or closed altogether. As the vehicle for all legal pot products, dispensaries are taking the brunt of the situation. Still, there...
coloradopols.com

Whoa! Heidi Ganahl Won't Host Election Night Party

UPDATE: Somehow Hiedi Heidi Ganahl found a way to make this all even weirder:. —– Republican gubernatorial candidateHiedi Heidi Ganahl is not exactly projecting confidence ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election showdown with Greg Lopez:. This is a pretty amazing declaration by ANY campaign, let alone one that was...
denverite.com

Denver HOA residents now have more protections

Homeowners associations have long had power to evict homeowners in Colorado: When fines and late fees for bad lawns and improperly parked cars rack up, the HOA comes to collect. While this sort of thing has happened for years, HOAs brought residents to court in record numbers earlier this year....
