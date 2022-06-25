ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Abortion rights protest splinters in the night

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

A group of protesters was marching through Capitol...

kdvr.com

1310kfka.com

1,500 abortion rights protesters take to the streets in Fort Collins

As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
denverite.com

Here’s what Denver voters need to know about the primary race for governor

When it comes to voting, Denver skews Democratic, and Democratic voters don’t have a choice when picking a candidate for governor in their party this primary season. The sole contender is incumbent Jared Polis — a politician progressives have dubbed libertarian for his business-friendly leanings and conservatives have dubbed radically left for his stance on LGBTQ rights and abortion and his public health orders during the pandemic.
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Colorado’s bigots

Does a bigot ever consider himself a bigot? I very much doubt it. He might be ignorant, but in his core a bigot just wants his community to be safe. And being ignorant is quite different from being stupid. The bigot senses that those “other” people present a threat. Accepting...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
coloradopolitics.com

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Whoa! Heidi Ganahl Won’t Host Election Night Party

UPDATE: Somehow Hiedi Heidi Ganahl found a way to make this all even weirder:. —– Republican gubernatorial candidateHiedi Heidi Ganahl is not exactly projecting confidence ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election showdown with Greg Lopez:. This is a pretty amazing declaration by ANY campaign, let alone one that was...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

House fire reported in Broomfield

North Metro Fire District reported to the scene of a structure fire at the 200 block of Agate Way, near W. 2nd Avenue and Emerald Street in Broomfield on Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. NMFD reported on Twitter that all parties were safely evacuated and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. North Metro Fire reported that the fire started in the backyard before spreading to the house. No neighboring homes were affected.
BROOMFIELD, CO
denverite.com

Power’s slowly returning to downtown Denver following a massive outage

Update, 8 p.m. Monday: Power has been fully restored. According to Xcel Energy, nearly 10,000 people are without power in downtown Denver right now. We’ve reached out to Xcel to learn more and will update this story when we hear back. The Xcel outage map shows power is being restored through the evening.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

It’s Too Late To Mail In That Ballot For Colorado’s Primary, Here’s How To Make Sure Your Vote Counts

DENVER (CBS4)– Tuesday is the Colorado Primary. It’s too late to mail that ballot, but there are 41 drop boxes across Denver where voters can turn in their completed ballot. (credit: CBS) Due to ongoing events downtown, allow yourself extra time if you plan to vote at the Webb Municipal Building today, or go to https://t.co/OhOchu5Mpf to find another convenient location. Cast your vote at one of 42 drop boxes or 11 vote centers around the city by 7 pm tomorrow! — Denver Elections (@DenverElections) June 27, 2022 Colorado is a same-day voter registration state allowing you to register and cast a ballot in...
DENVER, CO

