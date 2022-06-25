4 Paws For Ability holds annual 5K fundraiser event today

4 Paws for Ability

XENIA — 4 Paws For Ability will hold their annual 5K fundraiser event in Xenia today.

The event will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center from 7:00 a.m. to noon.

Registration opens to the public at 7:00 a.m. and the 5K and one-mile walk fundraiser starts at 9 a.m.

The money received from the event will help continue 4 Paws’ mission to provide service dogs to those in need.

The event will cost $20 to enter.

The organization says the cost of training and placing a single service dog is $40,000 to $60,000.

Participants can bring their dogs to join in the event.

