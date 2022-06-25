ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise's Kochie and motivational speaker Turia Pitt reveal their secrets to success in new book

By Bridie Pearson-jones
 3 days ago

Sunrise David Koch has revealed his secret to success in a new book.

The presenter, known as Kochie, 66, has hosted Channel Seven's breakfast show since 2002 and says finding strategies to build a strong connection with guests is the key to getting great interviews.

The father-of-four spoke to author Amantha Imber for her new book Time Wise, an excerpt of which appeared in Saturday's The Daily Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrlLV_0gLhgTHA00
Sunrise David Koch has revealed his secret to success in a new book. The presenter, known as Kochie, 66, has hosted Channel Seven's breakfast show since 2002 and says finding strategies to build a strong connection with guests is the key to getting great interviews 

'I always ask them about their upbringing [when he interviews them on-air]. Their relationship with brothers and sisters, their mum and dad, what they did together as a family,' he explaining how it helps him to 'get a better handle' on the guest.

Describing family as 'the great human leveller' he added that it doesn't matter if you're '18 or 80' because you are a 'product of your upbringing and you never lose it'.

He cited the example of British singer Charli XCX who told him that she had to ring her mum to let her know her new album artwork featured her in the nude.

'That showed the human side of her and the frailty of her,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKLVc_0gLhgTHA00
Describing family as 'the great human leveller' Kochie added that it doesn't matter if you're '18 or 80' because you are a 'product of your upbringing and you never lose it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWEEF_0gLhgTHA00
Meanwhile, motivational speaker Turia Pitt revealed she says 'I get to' instead of 'I have to' to motivate her to do things.

Meanwhile, motivational speaker Turia Pitt revealed she says 'I get to' instead of 'I have to' to motivate her to do things.

Turia suffered horrific burns when she was caught in a wildfire in 2011 during an ultramarathon.

After becoming a mum, she became aware that of a feeling that she 'had to' do certain things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rjv8_0gLhgTHA00
Turia suffered horrific burns when she was caught in a wildfire in 2011 during an ultramarathon 

'When you tell yourself that you have to do things it's really easy for you to resent them and for them to feel like an obligation and something that you don't actually want to do.'

Instead, she started says 'I get to'.

Turia recently shared her top tips for keeping motivated.

'I like to think of my energy and attention like a torch, and a torch only shines in one direction. So, when I was scared, overwhelmed and stressed, where was that torch shining? On me,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

'I had to change my focus. How? I asked myself different questions. I asked myself what I could do to give back to my community. I asked myself what I could be grateful for. I asked myself what I could do that would be useful,' Turia continued.

'So, when you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed, my advice is to change your focus. Ask yourself, "How can I be of service? How could I do the best job that I can do right now? And what can I be grateful for right now?"'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJozQ_0gLhgTHA00
After becoming a mum, she became aware that of a feeling that she 'had to' do certain things.. Pictured with sons Hakavai, three, and Rahiti, 10 months

