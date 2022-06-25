‘This is not just a woman’s issue,’ Planned Parenthood, Democratic lawmakers speak out after Roe v. Wade overturned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several democratic lawmakers joined Planned Parenthood and other local partners Friday to share their stance on the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Both Gov. Steve Sisolak and Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen said their focus now is to protect the laws we have in Nevada and here locally.





“I know what this decision has meant to women for the last 50 years,” Rosen said during Friday’s news conference.

The historic change sparked both positive and negative reactions across Nevada, as state leaders on each side of the aisle shared their stance.

“This is not just a woman’s issue,” Sisolak said. “This is a family issue.”

Sisolak and Rosen joined Planned Parenthood to speak on the decision and remind the community that abortion rights are protected by state law.

They also made their plans clear, with Sisolak stating his concern for any potential changes.

“We’re OK in Nevada, but we are not OK,” Sisolak said. “Other policies could be instituted, whether that is counseling, whether that is waiting periods, that will make it more difficult to women.”

However, more than anything, lawmakers called on the people to join their fight. They believe voting can move things in a different direction no matter what’s happening now.

“We will organize, we will mobilize,” Rosen said. “We will vote, we will make our voices heard.”

The Supreme Court made the decision it made,” Rosen concluded. “And we are going to have to move forward from that.”

Sisolak was asked Friday whether the state was prepared for an influx of people seeking abortion access in the coming months, as several neighboring states are expected to ban it.

He told 8 News Now at this time, no concrete plans are in place.

