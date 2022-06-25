The Issue Is: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
The split comes as Cheney is facing a fierce August primary and is reportedly courting Democrats to vote for her. Rep. Liz Cheney, frequent rhetorical target for former President Trump and his allies, managed to both embrace and buck her party Friday. Shot: The Wyoming Republican celebrated the Supreme Court’s...
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, discusses the “powerful evidence” revealed that former President Donald Trump knew he lost but continued to push claims of fraud.June 26, 2022.
