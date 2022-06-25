ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Issue Is: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElex is joined by California AG Rob Bonta and California Family Council's...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy