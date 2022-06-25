Orange County homes elevated with grant for flood prevention

From the desk of the Chief of Police Tim Duriso and the proud, hard-working men and women of the Port Arthur Police Department: we extend a happy Independence Day, 4th of July to all of our Port Arthurians and neighboring communities whom we serve daily. We hope everyone is able to come together and join our nation as we enjoy a safe and peaceful 4th of July celebration. As a REMINDER, please know that popping fireworks are illegal in Port Arthur. We still will have some of our citizens ignite fireworks, and our dispatch department becomes flooded with such calls, because the sound of fireworks and gunshots are similar. This also brings a problem with litter from the debris from the fireworks that are NOT cleaned up by those who participate in this crime. Another concern is the fire hazard that’s presented by popping fireworks. Thankfully, we will have rain this week so that will assist in saturating our land and property. Please understand we’re not ignoring your call, be patient with us as we still have other calls for service that may have a greater need of response! Keep in mind if you are found in possession of or igniting fireworks, the fine starts at $500 if found guilty in the municipal court of Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO