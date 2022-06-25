ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Orange County homes elevated with grant for flood prevention

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Tropical Storm Harvey brought record flooding to Southeast Texas in August 2017, many people were forced to consider the high cost of elevation — $100,000 or more per house. Some residents in communities like Bevil Oaks, where residents had as much as seven feet of water in...

www.orangeleader.com

