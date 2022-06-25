ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets’ prospect Brett Baty emerging amid 15-game hitting streak

By David Scott
 3 days ago

The Mets’ No. 2 prospect Brett Baty is showing flashes of greatness in a 15-game hitting streak.

There’s a lot for Mets fans to be excited about lately. The Amazin’s remain in first place, Pete Alonso is in MVP form, and now the farm system is coming to life.

Francisco Alvarez has been on a tear this season, slashing .283/.372/.570 for Double-A Binghamton with 16 homers and 44 RBIs through Friday night. With the 20-year-old catcher hogging the spotlight, his teammate Brett Baty has silently been making his case to be the Mets’ third baseman of the future.

Baty, drafted 12th-overall in 2019, was questioned by some because of his age since he was 19 years old coming out of high school. But his numbers spoke for themselves. In Baty’s last year of high school, the third baseman led all high schoolers with 19 home runs in 37 games. The first third baseman the Mets have taken in the first round since David Wright, Baty understood the special shoes he was picked to fill.

“It makes me feel so great to know that David Wright had so much success, and to know that maybe someday [I might] be like him,” Baty said after being drafted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lMEi_0gLhYOJl00
Brett Baty is riding a 15-game hitting streak.
Paul J. Bereswill
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140wIp_0gLhYOJl00
James McCann on Mets’ bench after being activated off injured list

This year, Baty is proving to the Mets they might have their next Wright.

Triple A shouldn’t be far away for Baty, who is now slashing .282/.372/.451 this season. The highly touted prospect could see MLB action as early as 2023, and with Eduardo Escobar’s recent struggles, fans may be itching to see him sooner. Mark Vientos would be the likely call up this season in the event the Mets need an emergency third baseman, but within the next year, Baty’s time could come.

Baty has been on an incredible 15-game stretch. From June 5 to June 23, the 22-year-old has produced a staggering .355/.429/.565 slash line with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. During the stretch, he has raised his average 25 points from .257 to .282 and appears to be finding that power that captivated the Mets front office.

The Mets haven’t had an anchor at third base since Wright, with the likes of Wilmer Flores, Todd Frazier, and J.D. Davis taking reps over the years. The Mets are hoping this 15-game hitting streak is just a preview of signs to come.

Baty will look to continue his hitting streak on Saturday against the Reading Fightin Phils.

