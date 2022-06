Homophobia is responsible for a large portion of abuse aimed at footballers and basketballers in the men's and women's game, according to a new report. Of more than 1,500 abusive posts included in the report, homophobic abuse was 40% of posts targeted at male footballers, 27% of that sent to female football players, 46% of the abuse aimed at male basketballers and 19% of that posted to female basketball players.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO