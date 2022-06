Want to help? View resource guide to assist refugees in San Diego County. June 26, 2022 (San Diego) – In honor of World Refugee Day on June 20, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a video announcing expanded help to resettle refugees in the U.S. He also called on nations around the world as well as people and organizations across the U.S. to come together to assist those fleeing violence and oppression.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO