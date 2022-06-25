ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Rewilding the Galápagos can be a model for a new way to coexist with nature

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWNLx_0gLhWtk000
Leonardo DiCaprio is a founding board member of Re:wild.

There are few places in the world as majestic and full of wonder as Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands. From the rosy-hued pink iguanas on the northern rim of Wolf Volcano to the iconic Pinzón giant tortoise on Pinzón Island to the black-tipped reef sharks feeding off Floreana Island, we have both found boundless inspiration in exploring the islands that led Charles Darwin to develop his groundbreaking theory of evolution nearly two centuries ago.

We have both also witnessed a more recent rapidly evolving process in the Galápagos based on a shared vision of restoring the profusion of life that the archipelago is renowned for. This process is rewilding, a positive reframing for nature conservation. There is an idea that rewilding involves restoring nature at the expense of people, but we believe it is all about effectively integrating ourselves within the ecosystems that sustain us – to work with, rather than against, nature to create thriving and resilient ecosystems for the benefit of all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keTDb_0gLhWtk000
Rewilding is helping restore the profusion of life the archipelago is renowned for, including lizards such as the marine iguana (pictured) and the rosy-hued pink iguana. Photograph: Lucas Bustamante

In short, modern rewilding is the revolutionary act of bringing together people and the planet for people and the planet. It does not require any futuristic technology, relying instead on our scientific understanding of wildlife and ecosystems, combined with the traditional knowledge and wisdom of local communities and Indigenous peoples, who are consistently the most effective custodians of Earth’s biodiversity. In the truest sense of the word, it redresses our balance with the wild.

In the Galápagos, where non-native rats and other invasive species have decimated populations of birds, reptiles and other wildlife, it is inspiring to see some amazing examples of local communities deciding to restore and coexist with nature, rather than exploit it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKaa0_0gLhWtk000
The Fernandina giant tortoise (pictured) was recently rediscovered on the islands, while the rewilding efforts will see the return of the locally extinct Floreana giant tortoise. Photograph: Lucas Bustamante

On Floreana, for example, residents are collaborating to remove invasive species by 2024 and return 13 native species to the island where they went locally extinct, by 2027. One of those species is the Floreana giant tortoise, whose return could reshape the entire island ecosystem. As the tortoises selectively browse certain plants, they disperse the seeds of native species and create a mosaic of habitats, enabling the island to return to a savannah-like ecosystem.

This will help the return of other species that will collectively restore the ecosystem to health, offering a cascade of benefits to the local Floreana community: climate resiliency, protection of their food and water supplies, preservation of their culture, and nature-based tourism.

And as Floreana is transformed, the ocean surrounding it will also benefit from, among other things, nutrient cycling from seabirds and reduced sedimentation due to the return of native vegetation.

The commitment to rewilding Floreana Island represents a shared vision of the Galápagos National Park Directorate and the local community, who have played leading roles in co-designing these projects from the start.

Re:wild and the directorate have now teamed up with local environmental organisations such as Fundación Jocotoco to replicate this powerful model to rewild the rest of the islands. Re:wild is also taking this approach beyond the Galápagos with local partners elsewhere, including across all of Latin America’s Pacific archipelagos, from Mexico to Chile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5wm8_0gLhWtk000
The ocean surrounding the Galápagos Islands will also benefit from the rewilding efforts. Photograph: Lucas Bustamante/Re:wild

We are seeing other promising examples of rewilding elsewhere. In Australia, reintroducing Tasmanian devils to the mainland will help engineer the entire ecosystem back to health and reduce the intensity of wildfires by helping native small mammals recover and forests to regenerate. In the Iberá wetlands of north-eastern Argentina, local communities have taken great pride in the reintroduction of jaguars, which are reinvigorating ecotourism in the region. In Indonesia, communities on Lombok Island are leading the restoration of coral reefs just a few years after a significant 2018 earthquake. And in the Caribbean, barren islands are being returned to lush green wildlife oases that can mitigate the impacts of extreme weather.

These are in microcosm what rewilding could accomplish on a global scale when done in the right places: thriving wildlife communities living in harmony with thriving human communities. We both agree that the answer to the climate and biodiversity crises gripping the world is both the most basic and ancient of ideas and the most radical to create a liveable planet by working with the wild, rather than against it.

Danny Rueda Córdova is director of the Galápagos National Park Directorate. Leonardo DiCaprio is an environmentalist, Academy Award-winning actor and founding board member of Re:wild.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

Wildlife Vets Trek Through Mud and Mist to Care for Rwanda’s Gorillas

In eastern central Africa, the Virunga Mountains stretch across the borders of Rwanda, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a line of formidable volcanoes rising above verdant forest. This is the home of the critically endangered mountain and eastern lowland gorillas made famous through the work of the late primatologist Dian Fossey. Today, the gorillas of Virunga continue to face threats from poaching, habitat destruction, climate change, and other human activity. There is reason for cautious optimism, however: The numbers of some populations have increased over the last decade, thanks largely to a dedicated conservation effort that includes the men and women of Gorilla Doctors.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Andrei Tapalaga

Tortoise Thought Extinct for 100 Years Found Alive on Remote Island

Fernanda, a more than 50-year-old "fantastic giant tortoise" of the Galápagos IslandsLucas Bustamante/Galapagos Conservancy. Humanity is leaving behind the past which contains many extinct species in the search for a "brighter future" up in the sky, whilst there are still parts of this world that remained to be discovered. Galápagos tortoise for example was thought to be extinct for over a century until one 50-year-old female tortoise was discovered on a secluded part of the Galapagos Islands.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Conservation#Wildlife Conservation#Rewilding
The Guardian

A special delivery of seeds from Ukraine

The seed packages have arrived from Ukraine. Two deliveries to two addresses, work and home, to give them every chance. Many packets from organicseeds.top, in the centre of the war-torn country. Of course I over-ordered, but I feel a need to support them. There’s our favourite Painted Mountain corn to...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
Argentina
The Guardian

22 people found dead in South African nightclub

Police forensic teams in South Africa are investigating the deaths of 22 young people at a nightclub and bar in the southern coastal town of East London. Specialists have yet to establish the cause of the tragedy, which occurred during end of school year celebrations by teenagers. Local residents raised the alarm at around 4am, officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘The Punisher’: Rodrigo Duterte’s violent reign as Philippines president to end

Six years ago, the tough-talking mayor of Davao City, known as “the Punisher” because of his merciless approach to crime, was on the brink of taking national power in the Philippines. He promised to move power away from Manila elites, tackle poverty, corruption, and drugs. “When I become president,” Rodrigo Duterte told one rally, “I will order the police to find those people [involved in drugs] and kill them. The funeral parlours will be packed.”
CHINA
The Guardian

The Guardian

333K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy