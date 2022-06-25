DeLancey Team Roping returns to Cheyenne for summer Thursday nights

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Rain showers missed Cheyenne to the south late afternoon Sunday. All of I-25 between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins got the rainfall. More broadly, Wyoming saw a big cool down after the cold front passed and polar air from the north cooled Wyoming and neighboring states off from summer temperatures. This will continue into Sunday. Not only by temperatures, but weather potential too as south Wyoming will see a few showers and couple isolated storms Sunday afternoon. Low temperatures around Cheyenne and most of Wyoming will be cooler than usual in the 40s and colder in the northwest into the 30s. Tomorrows high temperatures will be in the 70s for most locations. Enjoy this while you can as temperatures jump to the 80s starting Monday.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO