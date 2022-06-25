ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Homeowner knocks down basement fire before calling KFD

nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dayton Street around 9 p.m. on June 24. A...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

elkhornmediagroup.com

Chihuahua is rescued in house fire

PENDLETON – Two people were displaced when a fire started in a fourplex at 10007 Southeast Byers Avenue. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the room where it started. The call came in at 1:59 p.m. to Pendleton Fire & Ambulance. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:03...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Racial slur spray painted along a Kennewick trail

KENNEWICK, Wash. - On June 17th, Reka Robinson was walking her dog along a trail near Columbia Drive when she came across a racial slur spray painted on the path. A path she frequently walks, only a mile from her home. She took a photo and continued her walk. One...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Gunshot victim airlifted to hospital following Sunday night shooting

Othello, Wash. — A gunshot victim was airlifted to a Spokane hospital after he was found by Sheriff's Deputies in Othello Sunday night. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, they received a weapon offense call at about 8:26 p.m. Sunday. The caller told dispatchers someone was shooting in the 2200 Block of W Charla Rd in Othello, and a person was on the ground, possibly with a gunshot wound.
OTHELLO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fireworks laws and regulations for Tri-Cities in 2022

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Each city has their own fireworks laws when it comes to the holiday seasons. The city’s fire departments and districts told us what their fireworks laws are for the Fourth of July. Pasco The City of Pasco allows non-aerial fireworks. “Buy them in Pasco, that’s what’s legal in Pasco,” said Ben Shearer, the Public Information Officer for...
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Drunk Driver Slams Median, Drives Away Smoking and Dripping

An early Sunday morning crash was easy for Kennewick Police to trace. An intoxicated driver leaves a trail of fluids behind. Around 5 AM Sunday morning, Kennewick Police were alerted to a potential issue when they saw a car driving near West Deschutes and North Kellogg Streets with smoke pouring from the engine compartment. Not something you see every day!
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pendleton police arrest suspected kidnapper after chase, standoff

PENDLETON, Ore. — Multiple people called police in Pendleton to the Walmart on SW Court Avenue, reporting a woman screaming for help in a car in the parking lot around 10:10 a.m. on June 25. Some reported seeing what they thought was an abduction, where a man forcefully took a woman and sped away. They told officers where the car was headed and what it looked like.
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

15 dogs saved from Benton County hoarding situation in spite of limited shelter space & resources

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Team members at Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue prepared to slow down the rate at which they accept new dogs with adoptions down and fosters overwhelmed; and yet when 15 neglected dogs needed saving from a hoarding situation in Benton County, they didn’t hesitate to jump in and help. On June 24, Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue confirmed that...
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco police arrest alleged robber after K9 chase

PASCO, Wash. — Police in Pasco were called to a disturbance at the Americana Apartments on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. Responding Officer Phill Hanks did not see anything at the scene, but did find a woman walking around N 18th Avenue and W Sylvester Street. She told him she had been in a physical disturbance, and police say there was a valid No Contact Order between the woman and the other person involved.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Police warn against setting off illegal fireworks

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As we get closer to the Fourth of July, some people may be ready to light off some fireworks and celebrate. However, police warn there are some consequences for lighting them off too early. Officials said even though you may be eager to celebrate, or may...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

College Place man injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 12

WALLA WALLA – A College Place man was injured Sunday afternoon following a two vehicle collision at U.S. 12 and Frenchtown Road, four miles west of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol said Dennis J. Bruhn, 71, of College Place was northbound on Frenchtown Road in a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup attempting to cross U.S. 12 just before 2 p.m. when he failed to yield and struck a 2021 Toyota RAV4, driven by Vincent Hernandez, 68, of Days Creek, Oregon. Both vehicles were totaled.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton and Franklin Sheriff's Offices announce new Posse Units

The Benton and Franklin County Sheriffs have teamed up to begin the process of forming the Benton-Franklin Counties Sheriff’s Posse Units Search and Rescue. According to the Sheriffs, the group will be utilized for their marine patrols, ORV patrols, parades, crime scene security, search and rescue operations and rural neighborhood patrols.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One man is dead after rafting near Horn Rapids

HORN RAPIDS, Wash. - Benton County Sheriff's Office, Dive and Rescue and Benton County Fire District #2 pulled one person from the Yakima river near the Benton City area. Benton County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they received the call of two people floating the river and had floated over the Horn Rapids Dam.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man is charged with kidnapping

The following is a news release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram. June 25, 2022 at 10:11 a.m., several 911 reports were received from witnesses at Wal Mart, 2203 SW Court Avenue, reporting a female screaming for help in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several witnesses who called 911 reported what appeared to be an abduction, as the suspect male took a victim female by force and sped out of the parking lot. Witnesses were able to provide a good vehicle description and location of travel. While officers were responding to the call, the female in the vehicle in question called 911 screaming that she had an emergency before the line was disconnected. The female called again screaming for help and stated that her boyfriend was hitting her before the call was disconnected again. The female victim, before the line was disconnected, gave her location as passing a business in the 1400 block of SE Court Avenue. The female victim called 911 again advising that the suspect male was in possession of a hammer and she was in fear that he was going to use it against her. Before the line was disconnected again, the victim female gave their location as approaching I-84 213 eastbound on-ramp.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘These are needed services:’ Benton County commissioners to secure second building for mental health facility

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County commissioners are searching for a second building to lease as part of the proposed behavioral health treatment center set in Kennewick. Originally, the county was preparing to turn the former Kennewick General Hospital building, also known as the Trios Auburn Campus, on Auburn St. into a one-stop shop for mental health and drug recovery.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

