Homeowner knocks down basement fire before calling KFD

PENDLETON – Two people were displaced when a fire started in a fourplex at 10007 Southeast Byers Avenue. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the room where it started. The call came in at 1:59 p.m. to Pendleton Fire & Ambulance. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:03...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - On June 17th, Reka Robinson was walking her dog along a trail near Columbia Drive when she came across a racial slur spray painted on the path. A path she frequently walks, only a mile from her home. She took a photo and continued her walk. One...
Othello, Wash. — A gunshot victim was airlifted to a Spokane hospital after he was found by Sheriff's Deputies in Othello Sunday night. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, they received a weapon offense call at about 8:26 p.m. Sunday. The caller told dispatchers someone was shooting in the 2200 Block of W Charla Rd in Othello, and a person was on the ground, possibly with a gunshot wound.
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Each city has their own fireworks laws when it comes to the holiday seasons. The city’s fire departments and districts told us what their fireworks laws are for the Fourth of July. Pasco The City of Pasco allows non-aerial fireworks. “Buy them in Pasco, that’s what’s legal in Pasco,” said Ben Shearer, the Public Information Officer for...
An early Sunday morning crash was easy for Kennewick Police to trace. An intoxicated driver leaves a trail of fluids behind. Around 5 AM Sunday morning, Kennewick Police were alerted to a potential issue when they saw a car driving near West Deschutes and North Kellogg Streets with smoke pouring from the engine compartment. Not something you see every day!
PENDLETON, Ore. — Multiple people called police in Pendleton to the Walmart on SW Court Avenue, reporting a woman screaming for help in a car in the parking lot around 10:10 a.m. on June 25. Some reported seeing what they thought was an abduction, where a man forcefully took a woman and sped away. They told officers where the car was headed and what it looked like.
PASCO, Wash. — Reports of a disturbance landed a wanted man behind bars after Pasco police investigators learned that a male suspect accused of breaking a no-contact order was the same person wanted in connection with a robbery and other crimes across the city. According to a Facebook post from the Pasco Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Team members at Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue prepared to slow down the rate at which they accept new dogs with adoptions down and fosters overwhelmed; and yet when 15 neglected dogs needed saving from a hoarding situation in Benton County, they didn’t hesitate to jump in and help. On June 24, Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue confirmed that...
OTHELLO, Wash. — Detectives from Adams County are looking for a 16-year-old documented gang member with ties across Central Washington. They have reason to believe he was involved in a Sunday night shooting that forced one victim to be airlifted for emergency medical help. According to the Adams County...
PASCO, Wash. — Police in Pasco were called to a disturbance at the Americana Apartments on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. Responding Officer Phill Hanks did not see anything at the scene, but did find a woman walking around N 18th Avenue and W Sylvester Street. She told him she had been in a physical disturbance, and police say there was a valid No Contact Order between the woman and the other person involved.
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As we get closer to the Fourth of July, some people may be ready to light off some fireworks and celebrate. However, police warn there are some consequences for lighting them off too early. Officials said even though you may be eager to celebrate, or may...
WALLA WALLA – A College Place man was injured Sunday afternoon following a two vehicle collision at U.S. 12 and Frenchtown Road, four miles west of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol said Dennis J. Bruhn, 71, of College Place was northbound on Frenchtown Road in a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup attempting to cross U.S. 12 just before 2 p.m. when he failed to yield and struck a 2021 Toyota RAV4, driven by Vincent Hernandez, 68, of Days Creek, Oregon. Both vehicles were totaled.
The Benton and Franklin County Sheriffs have teamed up to begin the process of forming the Benton-Franklin Counties Sheriff’s Posse Units Search and Rescue. According to the Sheriffs, the group will be utilized for their marine patrols, ORV patrols, parades, crime scene security, search and rescue operations and rural neighborhood patrols.
DAYTON, Wash. — A Walla Walla man died from a gunshot wound he suffered at an apartment in Dayton, leading the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to launch an investigation with help from state crime analysts. According to a press release issued by Columbia County authorities, deputies were dispatched...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Concerned police officers patrolling near the west side of Kennewick followed a car’s smoking trail in hopes of informing the driver and helping out. After trailing for a short while, it became apparent to the police that there was more to the story than met the eye.
BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. — Boys and Girls Clubs across the country are celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week from June 27 to July 1, in recognition of community support for youth. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties is joining in on the festivities as well, with events each day.
HORN RAPIDS, Wash. - Benton County Sheriff's Office, Dive and Rescue and Benton County Fire District #2 pulled one person from the Yakima river near the Benton City area. Benton County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they received the call of two people floating the river and had floated over the Horn Rapids Dam.
The following is a news release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram. June 25, 2022 at 10:11 a.m., several 911 reports were received from witnesses at Wal Mart, 2203 SW Court Avenue, reporting a female screaming for help in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several witnesses who called 911 reported what appeared to be an abduction, as the suspect male took a victim female by force and sped out of the parking lot. Witnesses were able to provide a good vehicle description and location of travel. While officers were responding to the call, the female in the vehicle in question called 911 screaming that she had an emergency before the line was disconnected. The female called again screaming for help and stated that her boyfriend was hitting her before the call was disconnected again. The female victim, before the line was disconnected, gave her location as passing a business in the 1400 block of SE Court Avenue. The female victim called 911 again advising that the suspect male was in possession of a hammer and she was in fear that he was going to use it against her. Before the line was disconnected again, the victim female gave their location as approaching I-84 213 eastbound on-ramp.
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County commissioners are searching for a second building to lease as part of the proposed behavioral health treatment center set in Kennewick. Originally, the county was preparing to turn the former Kennewick General Hospital building, also known as the Trios Auburn Campus, on Auburn St. into a one-stop shop for mental health and drug recovery.
