ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kiwi singer Tim Finn reveals he never thought he would be a dad after having two children after the age of 45: 'It's an amazing gift'

By Lydia Burns
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He is one of New Zealand's best song writers.

And Tim Finn revealed he never thought he would be a dad during an interview with The Project on Friday.

The 69-year-old explained that creative blocks don't get him as frustrated as they once did, he said 'there is a lot of stuff to enjoy'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feetR_0gLhRunm00
Tim Finn (pictured) revealed he never thought he would be a dad during an interview with The Project on Friday

He continued, 'I never thought I'd be a dad, I was 45 when my first was born, nearly 50 when my daughter was born.

'That's been an amazing gift in my life'.

Tim has been married to Marie Azcona since 1997 and share two children, Harper and Elliot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qn7VK_0gLhRunm00
The 69-year-old explained that creative blocks don't get him as frustrated as they once did, he said 'there is a lot of stuff to enjoy'

The New Zealand-born musician was promoting his new stage show Come Rain Or Come Shine currently being showcased by the Melbourne Theatre Company.

Tim explained how he discovered the story through his wife's thoughtful present to him.

'My wife Marie gave me a little book as a gift, a short story by Kazuo Ishiguro, my favourite author.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA5cb_0gLhRunm00
Tim explained how he discovered the story through his wife's thoughtful present to him. 'My wife Marie (pictured) gave me a little book as a gift, a short story by Kazuo Ishiguro, my favourite author

'There were songs everywhere, he is a songwriter himself so there is a lot of music in the story.

'It is about three friends that went to uni together and you jump forward 25 years, one of them hasn't done much, the other two have'.

Tim reassured the viewers that it does get very funny towards the end which was a shock to him as Kazuo Ishiguro is not traditionally a funny writer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHNUT_0gLhRunm00
Tim reassured the viewers that it does get very funny towards the end which was a shock to him as Kazuo Ishiguro is not traditionally a funny writer

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'The whole world's gone mad!' Kate Bush admits she 'never imagined' her 1985 song Running Up That Hill would be so popular after Stranger Things episode as she gives rare interview

Kate Bush has declared 'the world's gone mad' as she reacted to the extraordinary success of her 1985 track Running Up That Hill in a rare interview. Speaking on the Women's Hour podcast on Wednesday, the singer, 63, admitted she 'never imagined' that her song would become so popular after featuring in Netflix hit Stranger Things.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Something kinda woah! Cheryl bares her cleavage in a plunging black top as rarely seen star reunites with Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts at Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World press night

Cheryl reunited with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts at the Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World press night in London's Stratford on Tuesday. The rarely-seen singer, 38, bore her cleavage in a plunging black cutout top featuring a polo neck, which she teamed up with a pair of oversized grey-and-white plaid trousers and heels.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Finn
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Other Two#The Project On
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britain's fattest man who weighed 55 stone dies aged 37: Friends pay tribute to 'great lad' who 'died of sepsis and organ failure' after return to hospital

A man thought to be the most overweight in Britain has tragically died at the age of 37 of organ failure and sepsis after being admitted to hospital. Matthew Crawford weighed 55 stone at his heaviest and has hit headlines in recent years after taking up four hospital beds in the NHS for 18 months due to a lack of social care at home.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is set 'to return' to Pirates of the Caribbean as he's in talks with Disney about '$300 million deal' after defamation trial win against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is reportedly set 'to return' to Pirates of the Caribbean after being dropped from the franchise in 2018. Depp was the major lead in five Pirates movies over the past 15 years and made what was thought to be his final voyage on the Black Pearl in Dead Men Tell No Tales which was released in 2017.
MOVIES
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

The aspiring lawyer 'who wouldn't hurt a fly': Family's agony over why a 'stranger' ambushed and beat their 'bubbly' daughter, 35, to death as she walked to the London home where she cared for her elderly mother after a night out

The heartbroken relatives of a law graduate who was ambushed and beaten to death in an 'opportunist stranger attack' spoke of their anguish today. Zara Aleena, 35, died from severe head injuries after she was attacked in the street while walking home from a night out with friends in the early hours of Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Herbie J Pilato

What it was like to meet Elizabeth Montgomery, the "Twitch-Witch" Star of TV's "Bewitched"

I’ll never forget the day I first heard Elizabeth Montgomery’s voice on my answering machine, trailing off and on tape, in bits and pieces, with a chipper, near stuttering rhythm. I had been attempting to contact the iconic Bewitched star for months. William Asher, her former husband and the show’s core producer/director, had been playing matchmaker for us, recommending that she speak with me. “You really should talk to Herbie,” he told her on more than one occasion. “He is sincerely concerned with this entity known as Bewitched.”
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

443K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy