ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

See the moment when Australia's newest basketball superstar Dyson Daniels showed he belongs in the NBA - as 19-year-old joins New Orleans as draft's eighth pick

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Dyson Daniels was always a prodigious talent, but heading to the United States to play in a league full of NBA talent as a teenager is a daunting task for anyone.

The Bendigo product joined an exclusive club of Australians by being selected high up in NBA Draft on Friday, picked at No.8 by the New Orleans Pelicans.

But it was a rocky road to the top, as his G League coach Jason Hart has revealed.

Daniels went to the US to get the real experience of playing against NBA-standard ballers and signed up for the Ignite, a team of young, promising players who give up their amateur status and opportunity to play college ball in a bid to be fast-tracked into the world's biggest competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3N7O_0gLhQYc700
Daniels shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number eight overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans

But despite all of his effort and training, Daniels could not get going. He reached rock bottom in a loss against the Iowa Wolves where the guard could only muster up three points, two assists and a solitary rebound to go with his three turnovers.

Hart knew he was frustrated, but persisted with the Aussie talent knowing that his response would be the making of him.

'I'm not going to take you out every time you make a mistake… the Ignite program is specifically for these young guys so we just had to get him through the hurdle of being confident in his ability,' he said.

The turning point came against Salt Lake City when Daniels hit the match-winning three-pointer and roared his emotion at the crowd afterward.

'He screams, he yells. That's what I was trying to bring out of Dyson – that aggressiveness every single day, that in-your-face style play. That's what you need to survive in NBA,' Hart said.

'If you don't play with that chip on shoulder or that confidence, you won't make it in the NBA. So I thought his whole body language after he made that shot was indicative of where he started, where he was going and where he's ended up now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e03Em_0gLhQYc700
Daniels hit the match-winning triple against Salt Lake City twice in the 2021 G League season

Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon said while there was plenty of talent on offer in the lottery picks, Daniels was always their No.1 priority.

'There were a couple of guys ... that we liked went earlier, a couple of the guys that we liked went after, but Dyson was the guy,' he said.

'It was a little nervous in the room during [selection] seven, because we know Portland liked him as well. So there was a chance they could have taken him at seven.

'When they took Shaedon [Sharpe] the room exploded.

'He was our guy from the outset that I thought would fit very well and we think in time can be a great fit here alongside the players that we have.

'Obviously he is very young but he is going to grow and he is going to be a great player in this league.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aintu_0gLhQYc700
Daniels made his international debut for the Australian Boomers when he was just 17 years old

Daniels himself has vowed to play 'the Australian way' in the NBA.

'It's all about toughness, bringing the heart and hustle, playing tough on defence, you know, being physical,' he explained.

'For me, it starts on the defensive end. So being able to take people out of what they want to do by being physical.

'Then on the offensive end, creating for myself and my teammates.

'On the offensive end I would say someone like [Indiana Pacers guard] Tyrese Haliburton or [Chicago Bulls guard] Lonzo Ball, I think they are good comparisons,' he said.

'They are good playmakers, good finishers.

'Then on the defensive end I like to look at [Philadelphia guard] Mikal Bridges and [Chicago Bulls guard] Alex Caruso.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5mqe_0gLhQYc700
Family means everything to Daniels and they were present at the Barclays Center in New York for the announcement 

The Bendigo Basketball Association's Ben McCauley played a key role in Daniels' pathway to the top, having first coached him with the Braves under-12 program.

'Dyson is a cracking kid that comes from a great family and he deserves everything that's come his way,' McCauley said.

'He's worked hard right from day one and there's no doubt that the Pelicans can now add around 100,000 supporters from Bendigo to their fan-base.'

'There's definitely a trip on the cards to watch him in person.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvgIU_0gLhQYc700
Daniels was a talented youth playing for the Bendigo Braves in the Victorian competition

Ben Harvey, the general manager of Bendigo Stadium, has also been there every step of the way, including playing alongside Daniels' father Ricky with the Braves.

'Honestly, it's surreal,' Harvey said.

'I couldn't be happier for Dyson and the Daniels family...to know a kid from Bendigo has used our pathway to get to the highest level of basketball is such an achievement.'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Logo Details Revealed: NBA World Reacts

Few logos in sports, if any, are more iconic than Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. The Jumpman logo was not on Michael Jordan's first pair of legendary Nike sneakers, but they soon took over the brand. The logo, though, really had nothing to do with basketball. In fact, it was captured...
NBA
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Says Warriors’ Stephen Curry Will Surpass LeBron James In Ring Count Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief as the Boston Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Lakers just endured their worst season ever when you consider the talent on the roster and the championship expectations heading into the 2021-22 season, so a Celtics title would have been an absolute disaster. Instead, the two iconic franchises remain tied with 17 championships apiece and both squads will look to break the deadlock again during the 2022-23 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Delonte West
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Trajan Langdon
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
rolling out

Former NBA star Delonte West finally lands new gig

Former NBA star Delonte West, who seemed to fall on hard times after getting out of rehab, has finally secured a gig. West, who suffers from mental health and addiction issues, unabashedly admitted to the media that he was struggling and between jobs when he was found panhandling again in Alexandria, Virginia, about nine miles south of Washington, D.C.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Bendigo#Australians#The New Orleans Pelicans#G League#Aussie
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
World
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

The 10 Worst Draft Mistakes In Minnesota Timberwolves History: They Missed Stephen Curry Twice In 2009

The Minnesota Timberwolves look like they have a bright future as a franchise. Since 2013, they have only made the playoffs twice. 2018 they were led by Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 2022, it was their new young core that guided them to the postseason. No.1 overall pick Anthony Edwards looks like he's going to be a superstar in this league and the front office has made some moves to build a solid core around him and Towns. Minnesota’s front office hasn't always been on the money though.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

443K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy