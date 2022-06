Nobody burned down any pregnancy clinics. No churches were set ablaze. No clergy were doused with blood. This is Idaho, after all. I don’t know if you can call this a large demonstration, but will point out social media makes it easier to put together a gathering in 48 hours. When I say I’m not sure about the size, it’s because we know there aren’t many liberals in the Magic Valley, however. On this issue, I could see where a majority of the coven would come out.

