Title IX felt at first Macoupin County girls' track meet
Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX. The winds of change quickly were felt in central...www.myjournalcourier.com
Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX. The winds of change quickly were felt in central...www.myjournalcourier.com
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0