Title IX felt at first Macoupin County girls' track meet

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will kickoff its year long fundraiser to help renovate the church at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said. After the service, a short film made by Hanlon's son, Ryan, will be presented with history about the church and details about what repairs are needed. Afterwards a dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers and other food will be served. The event is open to the public.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO