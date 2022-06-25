ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

Title IX felt at first Macoupin County girls' track meet

By Tom Emery
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX. The winds of change quickly were felt in central...

My Journal Courier

Photo: Jacksonville yard of the week

The yard of Ron and Barb Surratt at 615 Westwinds Drive has been chosen for this week's Jacksonville Yard of the Week recognition. Mayor Andy Ezard gives the award to residents who make the effort to keep their yard nice. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

For Jacksonville tumbler, first year turns into a national championship

Beckham Oldenettel already has an impressive list of lifetime achievements even though he is 10 years old. The Jacksonville resident is fresh from winning three national championships in tumbling in Lakeland, Florida. It was only his first year of competition, yet he came home with trophies in the double-mini, which is a jump and a straddle kick or tuck; rod floor, which is a series of flips on a tumbling run; and trampoline at the U.S. Tumbling and Trampoline Association championships this month.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Bishop Paprocki Statement on Overturning of Roe v Wade

Springfield, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade:. “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States marks an important moment for our nation, lifting a cloud that...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX2Now

Two men shot in Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning

ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois. Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.”
ALTON, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Street fair coming to Jerseyville

JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Business Association will host a street fair as a part of its monthly Open Late event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The fair will be at Washington and Arch streets. Participating businesses include A&K Laser Designs, Adorn Arts By Natalie, Ajk Designs, Alive...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Springfield church struck by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church kicks off fundraiser Wednesday

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will kickoff its year long fundraiser to help renovate the church at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said. After the service, a short film made by Hanlon's son, Ryan, will be presented with history about the church and details about what repairs are needed. Afterwards a dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers and other food will be served. The event is open to the public.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City roof part of bigger project

A $4,000 grant from Landmarks Illinois to repair the roof of the Granite City Fire Museum is just part of a much larger plan to renovate the museum and the building next door to it. Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in matching funds to eight preservation projects across the state. A total of $16,000 was awarded to four projects through the Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program. That includes the grant for the Granite City Fire Museum, which was built in 1904 and used as the city's first city hall, police station and firehouse.
GRANITE CITY, IL
wlds.com

Davidsmeyer Blasts Pritzker’s Call For Special Session after Repeal of Roe v. Wade

Jacksonville State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer blasted Governor J.B. Pritzker for calling a special session of the General Assembly to work on codifying abortion rights into state law. Pritzker called for the special session in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s repeal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Pritzker hasn’t talked about exact specifics of what he wants lawmakers to put into law after the repeal.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
