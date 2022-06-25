ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Composting Demonstration - Lincoln, Neb.

 3 days ago

Pioneers Park Nature Center’s backyard composting demonstration area. Directions: (Look for Extension’s...

Volunteers sought for Husker Dialogues

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln community has the opportunity to take a bold step and serve as a 2022 Husker Dialogues volunteer. The Husker Dialogues planning committee seeks student leaders, faculty and staff to serve in various roles to help make the 2022 program a success. Hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Husker Dialogues is an event that introduces incoming first-year students to tools to engage in meaningful conversations centered on diversity to create an inclusive campus community.
Gonzalez explores passions, helps Huskers on campus

Editor’s Note — This Q&A is part of a weekly conversation series that is celebrating Pride Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature Huskers who are making impacts on campus and look to maintain that momentum in future careers. For this...
Registration is open for 10th Nebraska Football Road Race

The 10th Nebraska Football Road Race, coordinated by the Lincoln Track Club, will be July 17. The one-mile race begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K starting immediately after the first race is finished. Registration cost for the one-mile Fun Run is $25 and the 5K is $30. Registration fees...
Schaffert sustaining Husker legacy of literature

Timothy Schaffert speaks in a mild scratch, vocal chords seemingly rubbed in cornmeal, his voice quiet for sentences at a time before spiking in volume for a word, a phrase, then dropping back down to his above-a-whisper. He laughs in unexpected moments: discussing the cultural and psychic weight, invisible and...
system offers update to strategic plan

The University of Nebraska system will work to set “a new model for student access and success” and invest in people, workforce development and research strengths under an updated strategic plan released June 23. The plan — an update of the document the NU system created in 2020...
Mileage rate to increase to 34 cents July 1

Following a decision by the Internal Revenue Service to increase its mileage reimbursement rate for the remainder of 2022, the University of Nebraska system will increase its mileage rate from 29 cents to 34 cents per mile effective July 1. The new rate is based on the costs of operating...
Davina and the Vagabonds close out Jazz in June

Davina and the Vagabonds will perform June 28 in the finale of the 2022 Jazz in June concert series. This group’s New Orleans sound features elements of blues, jazz, R&B, soul and gospel. The group has created a stir on the national music scene with its high-energy live shows, skillful musicianship, professionalism and Davina Sowers’ commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is winning over audiences one show at a time. The rollicking quintet is held together by Sowers’ keyboard playing, with acoustic bass, drums, and a spicy trumpet and trombone horn section.
