Horoscope for Saturday, 6/25/22 by Christopher Renstrom

Cancer season is here, so if you’ve been in your feelings more than usual, you can blame it on the cosmos. With the summer solstice now in the rearview, the summer festivities can officially begin — and by summer festivities, I mostly mean catering to your emotions, spending time with people who make you feel safe, and trusting your gut instincts. Your June 27, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about putting your needs first, and while it may ruffle some feathers, it’s important that you know how you feel before you can make any major moves or decisions. Allow your emotions this week to serve as your compass; if something doesn’t feel right, it’s OK to wait it out until things feel safe. Don’t allow anyone else’s sense of urgency to push you into making any decisions you’re not completely comfortable with, especially as the astrology of the second half of the week looms overhead.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO