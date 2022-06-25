ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Pollinator Party at Schramm Education Center

unl.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirections: Address: Schramm Education Center | 21502 West Highway 31 | Gretna, NE 68028. Located on Highway 31, approximately 6 miles south of Exit 432 on I-80. Additional Info: Schramm Education Center is a...

events.unl.edu

unl.edu

Guthrie expands gravity research, teaching, outreach opportunities

The weight of a global pandemic diverted but could not halt the momentum of Nebraska’s Kris Guthrie. For her graduate research project, the May 2022 alum established Lincoln’s first publicly-available gravity base stations. Located at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (near Morrill Hall and Mueller Tower) the stations will be used to support gravity surveys (including those planned by the university’s geophysics research team) and to teach students about their use.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Schaffert sustaining Husker legacy of literature

Timothy Schaffert speaks in a mild scratch, vocal chords seemingly rubbed in cornmeal, his voice quiet for sentences at a time before spiking in volume for a word, a phrase, then dropping back down to his above-a-whisper. He laughs in unexpected moments: discussing the cultural and psychic weight, invisible and...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Gonzalez explores passions, helps Huskers on campus

Editor’s Note — This Q&A is part of a weekly conversation series that is celebrating Pride Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature Huskers who are making impacts on campus and look to maintain that momentum in future careers. For this...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Volunteers sought for Husker Dialogues

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln community has the opportunity to take a bold step and serve as a 2022 Husker Dialogues volunteer. The Husker Dialogues planning committee seeks student leaders, faculty and staff to serve in various roles to help make the 2022 program a success. Hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Husker Dialogues is an event that introduces incoming first-year students to tools to engage in meaningful conversations centered on diversity to create an inclusive campus community.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Registration is open for 10th Nebraska Football Road Race

The 10th Nebraska Football Road Race, coordinated by the Lincoln Track Club, will be July 17. The one-mile race begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K starting immediately after the first race is finished. Registration cost for the one-mile Fun Run is $25 and the 5K is $30. Registration fees...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Damage to cemetery at now-closed Hastings Regional Center saddens residents

LINCOLN — Drive down a long, shaded, country lane west of the long-closed Hastings Regional Center site, follow a couple of bends in the road, and eventually you’ll arrive at the Ingleside Cemetery.  The burial grounds are the last remnant of a mental health complex, formerly known as the Ingleside Hospital for the Insane, that […] The post Damage to cemetery at now-closed Hastings Regional Center saddens residents appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Animal Control saves skunk with can stuck on its head

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department helped a skunk out of a scary, but kind of adorable, situation. It all started when the skunk got its head stuck in a loose can. Thankfully, Lincoln Animal Control freed the little skunk. The city wants to remind...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Southeast Nebraska leaves drought conditions for the first time since 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Southeast Nebraska is out of a drought for the first time since 2020. The city of Lincoln started asking people to conserve water back in April, they did this partially because of drought conditions. Now Lancaster County is, officially, no longer dry, but that’s not the case...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

system offers update to strategic plan

The University of Nebraska system will work to set “a new model for student access and success” and invest in people, workforce development and research strengths under an updated strategic plan released June 23. The plan — an update of the document the NU system created in 2020...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Parking to roll out new virtual permit system

Beginning July 1, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Parking and Transit Services is implementing a new virtual parking permit system. Instead of stickers in car windows, university parking permits will be virtual and use License Plate Recognition as permit identification. The only window stickers that will be required are for events for city campus R01 and R02 permit holders; faculty/staff/commuter student surface lot permit holders may request a sticker for event parking. Garage parking permits will require hang tags with the radio frequency identification that opens the garage gate arms, so no additional sticker is required.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Route announced for Hermanson procession

The public is encouraged to line the route from the funeral home to Cedar Bluffs Tuesday for Saunders County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Hermanson. Hermanson, 45, of Cedar Bluffs was on duty June 22 when he died of what officials believe was a heart ailment. The escort for Hermanson is...
CEDAR BLUFFS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man builds state capitol building out of K’NEX

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From building spaceships to international monuments, Ben Rhodes has created wonders out of K’NEX building pieces since he was a child. During the pandemic, he created the Eiffel Tower and Leaning Tower of Pisa. In February, he challenged himself with a local monument--the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection in Lincoln now open

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The intersection of 56th Street and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln is now open. The intersection was reopened around 1 p.m. on Monday after a stormwater pipe maintenance project was completed. It had been closed since June 20. “Thanks to the hard work of LTU’s...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

City of Omaha takes action to slow drivers down along popular street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is taking action to slow down drivers along a busy road in Elkhorn. Electronic signs are now up along Skyline Drive between Harney and Pacific after neighbors complained that it was turning into a dangerous speedway. Resident John Mackenzie says drivers speed...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Update: Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Nebraska man

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -- Update: The Endangered Missing Advisory was canceled later Monday morning after Leon Vermillion was found safe. Previous story: The Nebraska State Patrol issued an alert Monday morning to help find a man last seen in Lincoln. Leon Vermillion is 74 years old. He was last seen...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: Nebraskans making their voices heard

OMAHA, Neb. — With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning its own 49-year precedent in Roe v. Wade, people and politicians on both sides of the divisive issue are making their voices heard. Nebraska lawmakers have shared their opinions, including candidates in Nebraska’s upcoming special election, Mike Flood and Patty...
OMAHA, NE

