Pollinator Party at Schramm Education Center

Beginning July 1, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Parking and Transit Services is implementing a new virtual parking permit system. Instead of stickers in car windows, university parking permits will be virtual and use License Plate Recognition as permit identification. The only window stickers that will be required are for events for city campus R01 and R02 permit holders; faculty/staff/commuter student surface lot permit holders may request a sticker for event parking. Garage parking permits will require hang tags with the radio frequency identification that opens the garage gate arms, so no additional sticker is required.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO