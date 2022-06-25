ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Pupil Transportation Level 1: Training Session

unl.edu
 3 days ago

The Level I 11 hour course is designed for drivers who will be driving a small bus with 15 or less passengers (category...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unl.edu

Parking to roll out new virtual permit system

Beginning July 1, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Parking and Transit Services is implementing a new virtual parking permit system. Instead of stickers in car windows, university parking permits will be virtual and use License Plate Recognition as permit identification. The only window stickers that will be required are for events for city campus R01 and R02 permit holders; faculty/staff/commuter student surface lot permit holders may request a sticker for event parking. Garage parking permits will require hang tags with the radio frequency identification that opens the garage gate arms, so no additional sticker is required.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Guthrie expands gravity research, teaching, outreach opportunities

The weight of a global pandemic diverted but could not halt the momentum of Nebraska’s Kris Guthrie. For her graduate research project, the May 2022 alum established Lincoln’s first publicly-available gravity base stations. Located at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (near Morrill Hall and Mueller Tower) the stations will be used to support gravity surveys (including those planned by the university’s geophysics research team) and to teach students about their use.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Women in STEM Report Rollout and Networking Event

Join Nebraska Cures and Bio Nebraska for the release of “Nebraska’s Women in STEM: Listen Then Act,” a report that celebrates women in STEM, highlights the barriers they face, and provides recommendations on recruiting and retaining women in STEM careers. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-stem-report-rollout-and-networking-event-lincoln-tickets-359478649317. Learn about the report and...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Gonzalez explores passions, helps Huskers on campus

Editor’s Note — This Q&A is part of a weekly conversation series that is celebrating Pride Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature Huskers who are making impacts on campus and look to maintain that momentum in future careers. For this...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
unl.edu

Volunteers sought for Husker Dialogues

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln community has the opportunity to take a bold step and serve as a 2022 Husker Dialogues volunteer. The Husker Dialogues planning committee seeks student leaders, faculty and staff to serve in various roles to help make the 2022 program a success. Hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Husker Dialogues is an event that introduces incoming first-year students to tools to engage in meaningful conversations centered on diversity to create an inclusive campus community.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Registration is open for 10th Nebraska Football Road Race

The 10th Nebraska Football Road Race, coordinated by the Lincoln Track Club, will be July 17. The one-mile race begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K starting immediately after the first race is finished. Registration cost for the one-mile Fun Run is $25 and the 5K is $30. Registration fees...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

system offers update to strategic plan

The University of Nebraska system will work to set “a new model for student access and success” and invest in people, workforce development and research strengths under an updated strategic plan released June 23. The plan — an update of the document the NU system created in 2020...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Mileage rate to increase to 34 cents July 1

Following a decision by the Internal Revenue Service to increase its mileage reimbursement rate for the remainder of 2022, the University of Nebraska system will increase its mileage rate from 29 cents to 34 cents per mile effective July 1. The new rate is based on the costs of operating...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupil
unl.edu

Schaffert sustaining Husker legacy of literature

Timothy Schaffert speaks in a mild scratch, vocal chords seemingly rubbed in cornmeal, his voice quiet for sentences at a time before spiking in volume for a word, a phrase, then dropping back down to his above-a-whisper. He laughs in unexpected moments: discussing the cultural and psychic weight, invisible and...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Davina and the Vagabonds close out Jazz in June

Davina and the Vagabonds will perform June 28 in the finale of the 2022 Jazz in June concert series. This group’s New Orleans sound features elements of blues, jazz, R&B, soul and gospel. The group has created a stir on the national music scene with its high-energy live shows, skillful musicianship, professionalism and Davina Sowers’ commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is winning over audiences one show at a time. The rollicking quintet is held together by Sowers’ keyboard playing, with acoustic bass, drums, and a spicy trumpet and trombone horn section.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy