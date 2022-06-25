Twins' Byron Buxton: Appears as pinch hitter

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
Buxton is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland. Gilberto Celestino will pick up a start in center field in place of Buxton, who has been managing tendinitis in his right knee of late. The Twins haven't indicated that Buxton experienced any sort of setback during his 0-for-4, three-strikeout showing in Monday's 11-1 win, so his absence from the lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday is likely just part of a maintenance plan. Expect Buxton to check back into the starting nine for the second game of the day.
There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers. It was a strong showing from the 33-year-old, who seems to have found his groove on the basepaths. Four of Merrifield's 11 steals on the season have come in the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's batting .286 (12-for-42) with three doubles, five runs and five RBI.
Knizner isn't starting Monday against Miami, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Ivan Herrera is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
Yepez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Marlins. Getting the start at designated hitter and batting seventh, the 24-year-old rookie powered the Cardinals to a rout with a three-run blast off Pablo Lopez in the fourth inning and a two-run shot off Richard Bleier in the sixth. Yepez has gone yard three times in the last two games and four times in the last nine, a hot streak that has boosted his slash line on the season to .282/.327/.506 with nine homers and 24 RBI through 47 contests.
Moments after receiving the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche made a serious impact on the trophy. As the team was gathering for a photo, Nicolas Aube-Kubel took a spill and gave the Cup a nice dent. The Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1, in Game 6 to clinch the...
Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
Philadelphia Phillies slugger and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Harper took a 97-mph Blake Snell fastball to the hand and exited the game immediately. The Phillies announced the fracture soon thereafter. According to NBC Sports...
Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
As we near the halfway point of the 2022 season, some of our favorite starting pitchers are still giving us heart palpitations. Riding out a struggling starter in the early stages of the season is in line with convention, but aren't we past that point? Shouldn't the numbers have normalized by now? Can't we cut our losses and move on with our lives?
Rizzo exited Monday's game in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch in the elbow, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The severity of the issue is not yet known, but Rizzo will likely get imaging done to determine whether a stint on the injured list will be required. Prior to exiting the game, Rizzo smacked a solo home run and scored twice.
Yajure allowed four hits and three walks over four shutout frames in Monday's loss to Washington. He did not record a strikeout or factor in the decision. It wasn't the cleanest outing but Yajure was able to navigate around a couple of threats from the Nationals, including a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. It was his first MLB start of the year and he lowered his season ERA to 8.16 through 14.1 frames. The 24-year-old threw a season-high 65 pitches, including 41 strikes. Yajure could stick around in the rotation for another start this weekend at home against the Brewers.
Rodriguez received a two-game suspension for his actions during Sunday's brawl with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rodriguez was one of seven players to receive a suspension for the incident. He is appealing the discipline, so he remains in Seattle's lineup as the second hitter while starting in center field Monday against the Orioles.
Winker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Angels in the second inning after he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adam Frazier came on to pinch run for Winker, who charged toward the Angels bench after he was hit by a...
Comments / 0