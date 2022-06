Adam Cole wasn’t 100 percent healthy heading into AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door. He reportedly suffered a labrum injury which kept him out of much of the lead-up to Forbidden Door and in the Co-Main Event of the biggest co-promotional effort of the year, the native son of Lancaster, Pennsylvania suffered what looked like a setback on that shoulder when, on an attempted Rainmaker by Kazuchka Okada, it buckled in pain and he dropped to the floor on the way to what many are calling a sped-up though true-to-the-booking finish that saw Jay White roll up his buddy for the 1-2-3.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO