San Angelo is on fire economically, if you look at the current new restaurant tally. The first new Chipotle hasn't even opened yet and now there are plans for a second one. The first Chipotle is nearing it's opening in the 3500 block of South Jackson Street. Now, they're planning on building a second location at 5590 Sherwood Way. There are some pretty strong rumors that an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant will also locate there. That is the same complex where the new Kohl's will be.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO