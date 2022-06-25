ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boring, OR

Crouser wins national title, secures spot at Worlds

By Julian Mininsohn
kezi.com
 3 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. -- Ryan Crouser took first in the men's shot put at the USA Track and...

