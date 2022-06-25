ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 16:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-06-25 19:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 35 MPH are expected. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Wind Advisory...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Interior DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and poor air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 06:29:00 SST Expires: 2022-06-28 08:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 AM WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall WHERE...Tutuila ma Aunu`u WHEN...Through 8 AM IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 630 TAEAO ASO LUA IUNI 28 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 8 I LE TAEAO MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai mamafa i timuga NOFOAGA...Tutuila ma Aunu`u TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 8 AM AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Wakulla, Inland Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Wakulla; Inland Wakulla A gusty shower will impact portions of central Wakulla County through 1015 AM EDT At 950 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower near Crawfordville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crawfordville, St. Marks, Shadeville and Hyde Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The winds and waves will be from the southwest today. This will make areas just south of piers the most dangerous areas due to currents.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas West central Independence County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Cleburne County in north central Arkansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concord, or 13 miles west of Batesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord... Bethesda Ben... Almond Drasco... Marcella Wolf Bayou... Locust Grove Ida HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DES MOINES HENRY LEE LOUISA MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Clark, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clark; Floyd AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect from 9 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Wednesday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area. Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley TEST AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM WINDBLOWN DUST This is only a test. No action is needed. The Imperial County APCD has issued a test air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. To help minimize outdoor particulate levels: . Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation . Slow down if driving on dirt roads . Stabilize loose soils To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter, facebook or Instagram (@county_air). To view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality alert are available at www.aqmd.gov/advisory.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Pine, southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 145 PM CDT At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gordon, to 6 miles southeast of Dairyland, to Duxbury, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Gordon around 125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Cloverton, Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Baraga; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Houghton, southwestern Baraga and east central Ontonagon Counties through 145 PM EDT At 124 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Kenton, or 24 miles southeast of Ontonagon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Houghton, southwestern Baraga and east central Ontonagon Counties, including the following locations... Canyon Falls, Bob Lake, Watton, Echo Lake and Prickett Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima County through 1130 AM MST At 1045 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Topawa, or 17 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Topawa, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, South Komelik and Ali Molina. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 118 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luce A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LUCE...NORTHEASTERN SCHOOLCRAFT AND EASTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Grand Marais, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Nawakwa Lake and Snyder Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LUCE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Wednesday June 29 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...013...014 079...080...081...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South to South Southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...Bottoming out at 10 to 20 percent during the mid to late afternoon. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Victoria County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas North central Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of McFaddin, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quintana. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 662 and 666. US Highway 77 between mile markers 594 and 618. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 1245 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of southeast South Carolina, including the following county, Charleston. The heavy rain has ended. Light rain will persist for the next couple hours. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alger; Northern Schoolcraft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Schoolcraft and central Alger Counties through 200 PM EDT At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shingleton, or 9 miles southeast of Munising, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Shingleton around 140 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX

