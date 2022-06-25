Post 9 Bombers fall at Rockport

ROCKPORT, Ind. — Both teams battled throughout the contest, but Rockport Post 254 came up with three runs across the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for a 5-2 victory over the Post 9 Owensboro Bombers in an American Legion baseball game Friday night at Joe Hargis Field.

Bombers manager Matt Freeman and his squad anticipated a challenging matchup before ever stepping on the field.

“We knew it was going to be a really tough game because Rockport is always a big rival, and this year they’ve been playing really good baseball the first part of the season,” Freeman said afterward. “Coming in, we knew it was going to be a pitchers’ duel. That played out in the first four innings. We knew it was going to be a really tight game.”

Rockport scored on an error in the second inning for an early 1-0 edge, but the Bombers (8-4) evened the score in the top of the fourth when Charles Schneider walked and later scored on an RBI base hit by Aiden Wells.

However, Rockport answered right back. Ty Brown singled to lead off the bottom of the frame and later scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead.

“Our pitchers were a little bit off,” Freeman said. “We were getting behind in way too many counts. But there were a couple times where they had runners in scoring position, we had less than two outs, and the pitchers came back, did a fantastic job of getting ahead in the count and then being able to throw off-speed pitches late and get outs. When you’re able to do that, it helps your team out immensely.”

The Bombers tied the game again in the fifth, with Brock Brubaker reaching on a base hit and later scoring on a wild pitch by Rockport pitcher Holton Compton.

From there, though, it was all Rockport.

Dionare Jacob clubbed an RBI double in the fifth, and a pair of bases-loaded walks in the sixth pushed the Indiana club to a 5-2 lead. Owensboro got two runners on base in the top of the seventh but couldn’t manufacture any runs.

“I was disappointed with how we swung the bats tonight, but give credit to their pitcher,” Freeman said. “The kid was throwing the ball extremely well.

“I thought our timing early in the game was off a little bit. Kids started making adjustments and we started hitting the ball, but they threw the ball extremely well.”

Compton finished with three strikeouts with five walks but limited Post 9 to four hits in the complete-game effort.

Peyton Cary got the start for the Bombers and was saddled with the loss despite striking out six batters.

He gave up one earned run, walked six batters and surrendered only one hit in four innings.

Owen Payne struck out four batters, walked four and gave up three hits and three earned runs in two innings.

Cayden Crabtree paced Owensboro offensively with two hits

According to Freeman, the Bombers’ rotation remains an ever-evolving equation.

“We’re playing pretty good baseball, but we’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “We’ve got some kids not here right now, and they’ll eventually be in the mix. They’ll provide a boost.

“So far, it’s been a real fun group to coach, and we’ve had some success early on. We’re building.”

The Bombers play again Saturday with a pair of games at Kamuf Park at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

OWENSBORO 000 110 0 — 2 4 2

ROCKPORT 010 112 x — 5 4 2

WP-Compton. LP-Cary. 2B-Jacob (R).