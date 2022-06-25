ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Daniel Hudson likely out for year with ACL injury

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson's left knee buckled as he tried to follow through on a pitch and...

Kevon Looney expected to sign a multi-year deal to remain with Golden State

According to Brad Sullivan of NBA Central, Warriors F Kevon Looney is expected to sign a multi-year deal to remain with the team. (Brad Sullivan) Ahead of free agency on Thursday, the Warriors and forward Kevon Looney is expected to agree to terms on a multi-year contract that would keep him with the team. The terms have yet to leak but the Warriors are certainly happy to return a big part of their 2022 NBA Championship roster.
Zach Eflin earns the win on Saturday against Padres

Zach Eflin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings on Saturday against the Padres. He struck out three and earned the win, moving to 3-5. Eflin generated just six whiffs and had a poor 19% CSW rate, but he did induce a ton of weak contact. His average exit velocity was just 87 miles per hour and he allowed only five hard-hit balls. He showed no ill effects from his knee injury, and lowered his ERA and WHIP to 4.37 and 1.19, respectively. He's not a must-start option by any means, but can be deployed in the right matchup. He will take on the Cardinals next.
Vinnie Pasquantino promoted from Triple-A

The Kansas City Royals have called up Vinnie Pasquantino from Triple-A. (Alec Lewis on Twitter) Pasquantino was promoted to the big league squad direct after the team traded away veteran Carlos Santana. The 24-year-old first baseman is Kansas City's No. 3 overall prospect and landed on MLB's Top 100 prospects at No. 98. He is slashing .280/.372/.576 with 18 homers and 67 RBIs in 69 games played. The slugger should come in and be an impact bat, but it is important to monitor his adjustment to MLB pitching before jumping to fantasy conclusions.
Matt Olson has two home runs on Tuesday

Olson followed up Travis d'Arnaud's home run in the first inning with a blast of his own to right field to put Atlanta ahead 2-0. Then with the game tied, he blasted a home run off of Phillies reliever Andrew Bellati to give Atlanta the winning run. Olson has been improving month-to-month and has had an excellent June so far, hitting six home runs with 21 RBI over 25 games. He is still leading the league in doubles with 29 and with his recent production, has improved his xwOBA to .366. For the season he is hitting .253/.350/.481 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI over 285 at-bats.
Brandon Crawford (knee) placed on 10-day IL

Crawford had a few days off before returning to the lineup on Friday and going 0-for-4. Obviously, his knee soreness hasn't subsided enough for him to play regularly in the field, so the Giants are going to take the safe route. Crawford's MRI did not show anything serious so don't expect him to miss much more than the minimum time.
Zach Eflin (knee) placed on IL

Eflin had apparently felt something in his knee after his last outing, and now the Phillies have decided that the IL is the best course of action. He's been relatively solid this season, with a 3.27 xERA and an opposing average exit velocity in the 95th percentile. Still, he is droppable in most standard sized leagues. Recent callup Mark Appel could be in line for starts going forward with Eflin out.
Tyler Mahle gets third win in Reds' drubbing of the Giants Sunday

Mahle also struck out seven in this one, the same number of runs the Reds scored in the third inning. Mahle may not earn a lot of wins on this Reds team, but he can help with strikeouts and has pitched better this season than his 4.53 ERA suggests. His FIP and xERA are over a run lower, and he's had some bad BABIP luck. Mahle could be an excellent buy-low candidate - especially if he gets moved to a contender at the trade deadline next month.
Daniel Castano goes seven solid versus Mets on Sunday

Daniel Castano worked seven innings in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mets, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Castano bounced back nicely from a rough outing against the Rockies this past Tuesday. The young lefty needed only 93 pitches (62 strikes) to get through seven innings versus the first-place Mets, giving him two quality starts in his three turns through the Marlins rotation since being called up from the minors. Castano could make for a solid streaming option in a matchup with the Nationals next weekend.
Miles Bridges extended qualifying offer by Charlotte

Bridges was one of the most improved players in the league last season, and the Hornets are trying to ensure he stays for the foreseeable future. While the qualifying offer doesn't guarantee he'll be back next season, it does make it look more likely paired with the fact that they have bird rights for him too. No matter where he ends up, he will be a valuable player both in fantasy and in real life.
Jarren Duran placed on restricted list for Toronto series

Durran will be out until at least Friday with the Red Sox having an off day Thursday. He's been very productive in his 13 games with Boston in 2022, hitting .327 with a 150 wRC+. Jackie Bradley Jr and Franchy Cordero figure to see an increase in at-bats with Duran out.
Chad Kuhl dazzles with complete-game shutout Monday

Chad Kuhl picked up the win after allowing just three hits and striking out five in a complete-game shutout during Monday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers. Kuhl was magnificent on Monday against one of the league's strongest offenses, recording his third scoreless outing of the season. The right-hander has been solid this year, logging a 3.49 ERA and a WHIP of 1.31 through 14 starts. He has developed into a streaming option, as he has proven that he can effectively pitch in Coors Field. The 29-year-old will look towards a favorable matchup against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Connor Seabold roughed up by Blue Jays in 2022 debut

Red Sox starter Connor Seabold made his 2022 debut against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing seven runs, nine hits, and one walk over 4 2/3 innings of work. On a positive note, he did strike out seven batters in the process. Seabold was still hit with the loss as Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 7-2, snapping its seven-game winning streak.
Bryson Stott swipes a bag on Sunday

Stott looked to be getting hot in early June but hit an awful slump, which included just two hits since June 12th. But he chipped in on Sunday early with an RBI single in the second inning. Stott ranks in the 90th percentile in sprint speed, so if he can find his way on base more, he should be capable of swiping more bags. In the meantime, he's buried at the bottom of the Phillies lineup and batting just .164. Until or unless he gets hot, he's not worth consideration in mixed leagues.
Aaron Judge hits walk-off homer in 10th inning Sunday

Aaron Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in New York’s 6-3 extra inning victory over Houston on Sunday. Judge hit his second walk-off homer and third walk-off hit of the season to propel New York’s comeback win. It was also his 2nd walk-off hit in four games. Judge was 0-for-11 dating back to his walk-off single Thursday night prior to his home run so he broke his mini-skid in a similar big way with shot that left his bat at 112 mph. New York improved to 24-1 all-time and 8-0 this season when Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homer in the same game. Judge leads the Major Leagues with 28 home runs while his 56 RBI and 1.013 OPS are both tied for 4th (both 2nd in AL). Judge remains one of the biggest no brainer daily starts in fantasy.
Jorge Alfaro picks up 3 RBI in loss to DBacks

Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro was the best hitter in the lineup again Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. However, San Diego would blow a 6-0 lead and lose 7-0 to the DBacks. Fantasy Impact:. Alfaro is now hitting .283 with 24 RBI in just 145 at-bats this...
Kevin Gausman whiffs 10 in win on Monday

Gausman has really only had one bump in the road this season (five earned runs on June 16) and otherwise has been excellent, allowing three or fewer earned runs in every other start. The 10 strikeouts matched his season high and he produced an impressive 36 percent CSW on 110 pitches. Although he has been allowing more walks recently than earlier in the season, he still sports an outstanding 97:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. With the win, he evens his record at 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 15 starts. He next starts at home against the Rays on Saturday.
Freddie Freeman hits RBI double in Dodgers extra innings win Sunday

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-5 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a single along with a RBI double, and striking out twice as the Dodgers beat the Braves in extra innings 5-3. Freeman has been a fantastic bat that sits near the top of a loaded offensive powerhouse of a team, and he displayed his clutch DNA on Sunday driving in the ghost runner to take a temporary lead and giving him yet another XBH on the season. The Dodgers first basemen is slashing with an elite line of .305/.389/.491 and with 46 RBI on the season which ranks him 17th in the league he is an easy set and forget fantasy player who can make roster decisions that much easier. The 32 year old is great with runners in scoring position and creating extra runs scored with his 147 wRC+ which ranks second on his team behind just Mookie Betts.
Ronald Acuna Jr. (foot) out of lineup Sunday; may need IL stint

Ronald Acuna Jr. is out of the starting lineup for the Braves' game against the Dodgers on Sunday night after fouling a ball off his foot on Saturday night. He reportedly could need an IL stint. (Marly Rivera on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Acuna rolled into the clubhouse with a scooter...
