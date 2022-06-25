Daniel Hudson likely out for year with ACL injury

Aaron Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in New York’s 6-3 extra inning victory over Houston on Sunday. Judge hit his second walk-off homer and third walk-off hit of the season to propel New York’s comeback win. It was also his 2nd walk-off hit in four games. Judge was 0-for-11 dating back to his walk-off single Thursday night prior to his home run so he broke his mini-skid in a similar big way with shot that left his bat at 112 mph. New York improved to 24-1 all-time and 8-0 this season when Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homer in the same game. Judge leads the Major Leagues with 28 home runs while his 56 RBI and 1.013 OPS are both tied for 4th (both 2nd in AL). Judge remains one of the biggest no brainer daily starts in fantasy.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO