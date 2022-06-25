Daniel Hudson likely out for year with ACL injury

Stott looked to be getting hot in early June but hit an awful slump, which included just two hits since June 12th. But he chipped in on Sunday early with an RBI single in the second inning. Stott ranks in the 90th percentile in sprint speed, so if he can find his way on base more, he should be capable of swiping more bags. In the meantime, he's buried at the bottom of the Phillies lineup and batting just .164. Until or unless he gets hot, he's not worth consideration in mixed leagues.
