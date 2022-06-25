Softball and Baseball Scores from Friday, June 24th
Softball
Corner Conference Tournament Finals
Griswold 10, Stanton 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
SW Valley 4, Lenox 3 (Mackenzie Richards walkoff home run)
Martensdale-St. Marys 13, East Union 1
Raccoon River Conference
Carroll 8, Boone 7
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 7, Glidden-Ralston 2
Woodbine 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Boyer Valley 16, West Harrison 6
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 5, Tri-Center 0 (Alexis Obermeier 4-hitter with 11 K’s)
AHSTW 10, IKM-Manning 0
Treynor 5, Missouri Valley 1
Non-Conference
LeMars 14, Denison-Schleswig 2
Denison-Schleswig 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1
Glenwood 3, AGWSR 2
Winterset 6, Waukee 5
ADM 2, Knoxville 1
Saydel 8, Ogden 4
Baseball
Corner Conference Tournament Finals
Stanton 8, Fremont-Mills 5
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 12, Atlantic 1
Missouri River Conference
SC West 19, Thomas Jefferson 7
SC West 14, Thomas Jefferson 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 11, Bedford 0
Mount Ayr 12, Nodaway Valley/O-M 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10, Woodbine 0
West Harrison 14, Boyer Valley 3
CAM 12, Glidden-Ralston 0 (Chase Spieker 5 inning one-hitter, Cade Ticknor HR)
Ar-We-Va 11, Whiting 3
West Central Activities Conference
ACGC 13, Madrid 9 (Brock Littler 2/3 with a 3B, Keitn Kinney 2B and 3 RBI)
ACGC 11, Madrid 5 (Brock Littler 2/5 with a 3B)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 1, Logan-Magnolia 0
AHSTW 3, IKM-Manning 0 (Nick Denning one-hitter)
Treynor 4, Missouri Valley 3
Tri-Center 16, Audubon 6 (Gavin Smith and Gavin Larsen each hit a HR)
Non-Conference
Glenwood 2, Abraham Lincoln 0
Denison-Schleswig 15, MVAOCOU 3
Underwood 10, Creston 4
Knoxville 2, Winterset 1
Van Meter 11, Indianola 1
Woodward-Granger 3, South Tama 2
Comments / 0