ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Softball and Baseball Scores from Friday, June 24th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7X1b_0gLhBCpo00

Softball

Corner Conference Tournament Finals

Griswold 10, Stanton 0

Pride of Iowa Conference

SW Valley 4, Lenox 3 (Mackenzie Richards walkoff home run)

Martensdale-St. Marys 13, East Union 1

Raccoon River Conference

Carroll 8, Boone 7

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 7, Glidden-Ralston 2

Woodbine 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Boyer Valley 16, West Harrison 6

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 5, Tri-Center 0 (Alexis Obermeier 4-hitter with 11 K’s)

AHSTW 10, IKM-Manning 0

Treynor 5, Missouri Valley 1

Non-Conference

LeMars 14, Denison-Schleswig 2

Denison-Schleswig 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1

Glenwood 3, AGWSR 2

Winterset 6, Waukee 5

ADM 2, Knoxville 1

Saydel 8, Ogden 4

Baseball

Corner Conference Tournament Finals

Stanton 8, Fremont-Mills 5

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 12, Atlantic 1

Missouri River Conference

SC West 19, Thomas Jefferson 7

SC West 14, Thomas Jefferson 2

Pride of Iowa Conference

Wayne 11, Bedford 0

Mount Ayr 12, Nodaway Valley/O-M 0

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10, Woodbine 0

West Harrison 14, Boyer Valley 3

CAM 12, Glidden-Ralston 0 (Chase Spieker 5 inning one-hitter, Cade Ticknor HR)

Ar-We-Va 11, Whiting 3

West Central Activities Conference

ACGC 13, Madrid 9 (Brock Littler 2/3 with a 3B, Keitn Kinney 2B and 3 RBI)

ACGC 11, Madrid 5 (Brock Littler 2/5 with a 3B)

Western Iowa Conference

Riverside 1, Logan-Magnolia 0

AHSTW 3, IKM-Manning 0 (Nick Denning one-hitter)

Treynor 4, Missouri Valley 3

Tri-Center 16, Audubon 6 (Gavin Smith and Gavin Larsen each hit a HR)

Non-Conference

Glenwood 2, Abraham Lincoln 0

Denison-Schleswig 15, MVAOCOU 3

Underwood 10, Creston 4

Knoxville 2, Winterset 1

Van Meter 11, Indianola 1

Woodward-Granger 3, South Tama 2

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Larsen
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Thomas Jefferson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy