Delores I Jordan obituary 1959~2022

Emmitt Grant Petre, was born in UPMC Hospital, Harrisburg on June 22, 2022 where he went to his Heavenly Home on June 24, 2022. He was the beloved son of Nicholas J. and Gwenda (Martin) Petre of Chambersburg, who cherished every moment with their 2 day old gift from God.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO