Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima County through 1130 AM MST At 1045 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Topawa, or 17 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Topawa, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, South Komelik and Ali Molina. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 118 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO