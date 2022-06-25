ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oslo Pride organizers cancel a parade after a gunman kills 2 and wounds 10

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago

Police are investigating the shooting as a possible terrorist attack during the Norwegian capital's annual Pride festival. Investigators said a suspect was arrested.

